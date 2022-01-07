Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Callum O'Hare scored his only goal this season in a 3-2 win over Bristol City in November

Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare has signed a new contract to run until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 following an initial loan spell.

He has made 111 appearances for the club in total, 23 of them this season, and scored eight goals.

Coventry, who face Derby County in the FA Cup on Saturday, are 10th in the Championship table, six points outside the play-off places.