Caolan Boyd-Munce: Middlesbrough sign Birmingham City midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed Birmingham City midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Boyd-Munce, 21, made nine appearances for Blues.
He has represented Northern Ireland up to under-21 level.
"We're really pleased to bring Caolan in. He's a young left-footed central midfielder who we have been tracking for quite a while now," Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club website.
