The FA Cup
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers3Sheff UtdSheffield United0

Wolves 3-0 Sheffield United: Wolves score in either half to make fourth round

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments52

Daniel Podence
Daniel Podence scored twice as Wolves cruised to victory

Wolverhampton Wanderers booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with an emphatic win against Championship side Sheffield United at Molineux.

Daniel Podence's first-half strike put Wolves in control of the tie.

Nelson Semedo added a second with 18 minutes remaining, rounding off an impressive team move by the hosts.

Podence added a third late on, firing into an empty net after substitute Raul Jimenez had robbed Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Ruddy
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 5MarçalSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 45'minutes
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 8NevesSubstituted forCavaco Jordãoat 85'minutes
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forJiménezat 68'minutes
  • 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 68'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forCundleat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cavaco Jordão
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 13Moulden
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 33Giles
  • 34Sanderson
  • 39Cundle
  • 81Lembikisa

Sheff Utd

Formation 5-3-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 20Bogle
  • 6BashamBooked at 61mins
  • 34Gordon
  • 19RobinsonSubstituted forFreemanat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 8BergeSubstituted forNorwoodat 79'minutes
  • 24Hourihane
  • 23Osborn
  • 17McGoldrickSubstituted forBurkeat 65'minutes
  • 10SharpSubstituted forNdiayeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Brewster
  • 14Burke
  • 15Freeman
  • 16Norwood
  • 28Slater
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 31Eastwood
  • 32Osula
  • 39Starbuck
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bruno Jordão replaces Rúben Neves.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Luke Cundle replaces Daniel Podence.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Booking

    Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood replaces Sander Berge.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye replaces Billy Sharp.

  15. Post update

    João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Sheffield United 0. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
FA Cup banner

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.

FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by The Wanderers, today at 17:01

    Good win for us that against a plucky championship side. Hopefully we can get a MASSIVE draw next round either a top 6 side or a fallen giant like Sheffield Wednesday. Always had a soft spot for SWFC as they have class fans. Fact. Good luck to SWFC for the rest of the season and i hope you guys get back to the premiership soon were they belong.
    From a Wolves fan.

  • Comment posted by Woke juries pervert justice, today at 16:59

    If McGoldrick could shoot he'd be a great striker, if Robinson could defend he'd be a half decent defender. That said, result not important, it's just good to get a match after 3 weeks & and 3 games off due to opposition covid call off - 4 inc . Hopefully we'll have some of our players back for next weekend.

  • Comment posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 16:58

    Wolves V Norwich yeah we have a Bye

  • Comment posted by Chinese out of Tibet now, today at 16:37

    Rare for Wolves to be out-fouled. Great result.

  • Comment posted by WonkyOwl, today at 16:37

    Sad to see all those empty seat but it just shows nobody cares about this competition anymore. SWFC chose to play the kids last round an all as they'd rather concentrate on getting promotion back to the premiership instead of winning yet another FA cup. It's a shame for clubs like Wolves & SUFC who would've loved to pull a MASSIVE club like Wednesday in the next round.
    From a Manchester City fan.

    • Reply posted by Full Disclosure, today at 16:51

      Full Disclosure replied:
      Stewart (12' minutes, 36' minutes, 58' minutes), 
      Doyle (40' minutes), Mbunga-Kim pooka (75' minutes)
      From a Wednesday fan.

  • Comment posted by Chris Lawson, today at 16:34

    Wolves finally found a team they can score against, in other words found their level .

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 16:46

      tony replied:
      Next round eh

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 16:32

    Enjoyable match, chances at both ends and Fabio Silva was excellent in the first half. Clinical finishing was the difference, hopefully a favourable draw for the next round and good luck to the Blades for the rest of the season, you can make the play offs!!!

  • Comment posted by On the fence, today at 16:29

    Podence is a live wire. Not only did he score 2 goals but also contributed to the third. Credit to Nuno for signing him. Good to see Fabio coming good and Kilman was impeccable.

  • Comment posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 16:17

    Looked at the starting 11 and Pulled a Face @ Marcal as a CB. AND PROVED RIGHT.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 16:32

      tony replied:
      Was that your Clown face then?

  • Comment posted by Keepthefaith28, today at 16:16

    Great win lads. Thought Silva looked faster and stronger as he did against Spurs in league cup. The touch and intelligence is there and he will come good. Would like to see him and Raul play at least a half together so Raul can lay balls off to him in penalty area rather than silva lay it off for others. Please once again back Bruno in the transfer market as we need fox in box, centre half and cm

  • Comment posted by DannyG, today at 16:15

    WolvesAWe 👍

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 16:12

    Max Kilman must play for England. This is a serious no-brainer. He is simply the best centre-half in England at the present time.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 16:10

    With Wolves stingy defence they could have a great cup run. Wouldn't at all be surprised to see them at Wembley, but long way to go

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 16:10

    Wolves should have started with Sanderson.

  • Comment posted by kal77uk, today at 16:10

    Sheffield Utd are Championship material for sure.

    • Reply posted by stevieblue1957, today at 16:30

      stevieblue1957 replied:
      Average Championship material.

  • Comment posted by YouFUMS, today at 16:08

    If those 2 early chances had fallen to Sharp instead of McGoldrick, it would have been a very interesting game. Good luck to Wolves in the rest of the competition. Blades have to get themselves back into a good run of league form.

  • Comment posted by claire, today at 16:08

    More molineux magic 👀

  • Comment posted by IRISH BLADE , today at 16:07

    Good win for wolves, but a good loss for us. Fixtures piling up so a quick exit from a competition we were never going to win is a great outcome. Hope Wolves go in to win it now, fed up of the same names on the trophy.

  • Comment posted by Kcrusader, today at 16:06

    Really good performance from Wolves. Sheff Utd came close but Wolves had too much quality in attack. Silva played brilliantly and so did Podence.

    • Reply posted by stevieblue1957, today at 16:32

      stevieblue1957 replied:
      Wolves far better in attack. Sheffield, as usual, were lacking in all departments.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport