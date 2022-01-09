Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0.
Wolverhampton Wanderers booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with an emphatic win against Championship side Sheffield United at Molineux.
Daniel Podence's first-half strike put Wolves in control of the tie.
Nelson Semedo added a second with 18 minutes remaining, rounding off an impressive team move by the hosts.
Podence added a third late on, firing into an empty net after substitute Raul Jimenez had robbed Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Ruddy
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 5MarçalSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 45'minutes
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32Dendoncker
- 8NevesSubstituted forCavaco Jordãoat 85'minutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 37TraoréSubstituted forJiménezat 68'minutes
- 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 68'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forCundleat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cavaco Jordão
- 9Jiménez
- 11Machado Trincão
- 13Moulden
- 28João Moutinho
- 33Giles
- 34Sanderson
- 39Cundle
- 81Lembikisa
Sheff Utd
Formation 5-3-2
- 18Foderingham
- 20Bogle
- 6BashamBooked at 61mins
- 34Gordon
- 19RobinsonSubstituted forFreemanat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 8BergeSubstituted forNorwoodat 79'minutes
- 24Hourihane
- 23Osborn
- 17McGoldrickSubstituted forBurkeat 65'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forNdiayeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Brewster
- 14Burke
- 15Freeman
- 16Norwood
- 28Slater
- 29Ndiaye
- 31Eastwood
- 32Osula
- 39Starbuck
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bruno Jordão replaces Rúben Neves.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Luke Cundle replaces Daniel Podence.
Post update
Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood replaces Sander Berge.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye replaces Billy Sharp.
Post update
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Sheffield United 0. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
