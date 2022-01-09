Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round for the second time in four years thanks to Lewis Grabban's late strike.
The visitors were passive throughout and were deservedly beaten at the City Ground.
Mikel Arteta made numerous changes to his line-up but there was still a strong core to his team.
Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and the in-form Gabriel Martinelli were among those in the side.
Forest, who beat the Gunners 4-2 at the same stage in 2018 and who have not lost a home tie in six years, were physical from the start.
Debutant Kienan Davis, leading the line after completing a loan move from Aston Villa, caused problems for the visiting defence during a first half in which Arsenal failed to assert themselves.
Arteta's frustration was illustrated when he substituted left-back Nuno Tavares for Kieran Tierney after 34 minutes, with the Portuguese defender throwing his gloves away and refusing to acknowledge his manager on the sidelines.
Visiting keeper Bernd Leno denied Philip Zinckernegal when he connected with Brennan Johnson's cross then kept out Joe Garner's free kick.
But with eight minutes left, substitute Grabban met another Johnson cross, and this time it found the net to condemn Arsenal to another third-round exit in the East Midlands.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 27S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 2SpenceBooked at 78mins
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 8Colback
- 20Johnson
- 9DavisSubstituted forGrabbanat 68'minutes
- 11ZinckernagelBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 7Grabban
- 10Carvalho
- 13Bong
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 21Ojeda
- 33Taylor
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Leno
- 17Cédric SoaresSubstituted forKolasinacat 90+1'minutes
- 4White
- 16Holding
- 20TavaresSubstituted forTierneyat 35'minutes
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 87PatinoSubstituted forLacazetteat 69'minutes
- 7Saka
- 8Ødegaard
- 35MartinelliBooked at 74mins
- 30Nketiah
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 9Lacazette
- 21Chambers
- 22Marí
- 31Kolasinac
- 32Ramsdale
- 58Biereth
- 65Oulad M'hand
- 82Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 24,938
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac replaces Cédric Soares.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cafú with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
Post update
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Yates with a cross following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Djed Spence tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
Post update
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
Post update
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Philip Zinckernagel.
Booking
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
