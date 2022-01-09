The FA Cup
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1ArsenalArsenal0

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Lewis Grabban knocks Gunners out of FA Cup

Nottingham Forest
Forest beat Arsenal 4-2 at the same stage in 2018.

Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round for the second time in four years thanks to Lewis Grabban's late strike.

The visitors were passive throughout and were deservedly beaten at the City Ground.

Mikel Arteta made numerous changes to his line-up but there was still a strong core to his team.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and the in-form Gabriel Martinelli were among those in the side.

Forest, who beat the Gunners 4-2 at the same stage in 2018 and who have not lost a home tie in six years, were physical from the start.

Debutant Kienan Davis, leading the line after completing a loan move from Aston Villa, caused problems for the visiting defence during a first half in which Arsenal failed to assert themselves.

Arteta's frustration was illustrated when he substituted left-back Nuno Tavares for Kieran Tierney after 34 minutes, with the Portuguese defender throwing his gloves away and refusing to acknowledge his manager on the sidelines.

Visiting keeper Bernd Leno denied Philip Zinckernegal when he connected with Brennan Johnson's cross then kept out Joe Garner's free kick.

But with eight minutes left, substitute Grabban met another Johnson cross, and this time it found the net to condemn Arsenal to another third-round exit in the East Midlands.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2SpenceBooked at 78mins
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 20Johnson
  • 9DavisSubstituted forGrabbanat 68'minutes
  • 11ZinckernagelBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 7Grabban
  • 10Carvalho
  • 13Bong
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 21Ojeda
  • 33Taylor

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Leno
  • 17Cédric SoaresSubstituted forKolasinacat 90+1'minutes
  • 4White
  • 16Holding
  • 20TavaresSubstituted forTierneyat 35'minutes
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 87PatinoSubstituted forLacazetteat 69'minutes
  • 7Saka
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 35MartinelliBooked at 74mins
  • 30Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 9Lacazette
  • 21Chambers
  • 22Marí
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 32Ramsdale
  • 58Biereth
  • 65Oulad M'hand
  • 82Hutchinson
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
24,938

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac replaces Cédric Soares.

  4. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cafú with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

  8. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Yates with a cross following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Djed Spence tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

  14. Booking

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  18. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

  20. Booking

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

80 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:18

    Why have VAR for games featuring Premier League teams playing at home but no VAR featuring Premier League teams playing away from home. If you are going to introduce VAR in the competition then it must be used for all games

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 19:18

  • Comment posted by WhathaveTottenhamwon, today at 19:18

    Time to bring in performance related wages - awful from pretty much every Arsenal player. 90 minutes in, 1-0 down and passing it round the back without a care in the world.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 19:18

    The right result. Arsenal put in zero effort and clearly didn’t give a toss about this tournament. Feel very sorry for the away support spending their cash to witness that. Quite disgusting from Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Seize the day, today at 19:18

    No guessing the Arsenal team at Anfield on Thursday then since this is their ;last chance of silverware.

    Forest are a jinx team to Arsenal but didn't they play well anyway! Thoroughly deserved the victory!

  • Comment posted by Scott D, today at 19:18

  • Comment posted by 123xyz, today at 19:18

  • Comment posted by superfrank08, today at 19:18

  • Comment posted by U19951714, today at 19:18

  • Comment posted by timeforchange, today at 19:18

    Fully deserved Forest.

    As much as Arsenal fans moan about Granit Xhaka, lots of other players seem to play much better when he's in the team.

    Not much warrior spirit on show today

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 19:18

    The Arsenal fan boys said liverpool were running scred when covid caused the cancellation 🙈🤭😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 19:18

    Well done, Forest. A richly deserved victory against woeful opponents. Even Kolasinac couldn't save their bacon.

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 19:18

    Nottingham forest deserved it. You could see this was a game Arsenal would lose from a mile away even before kick off.

  • Comment posted by Scottyboy64, today at 19:18

    Gunners. If you're going to go with Legoman you need better quality, 'decent' players won't do. You are miles off City, Chelsea and Liverpool - MILES.

  • Comment posted by Kurafi, today at 19:17

    I thought Spurs were bad today but...thank you Arsenal!

  • Comment posted by Lillywhite74, today at 19:17

  • Comment posted by Robinhood09, today at 19:17

    Well played Forest, deserved.
    Spence top quality!

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 19:17

  • Comment posted by havefunenjoy, today at 19:17

  • Comment posted by Jaimo, today at 19:17

    Just when I needed a good laugh along comes Arteta and his merry band of arses to save the day… LOLZ

