Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Forest beat Arsenal 4-2 at the same stage in 2018.

Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round for the second time in four years thanks to Lewis Grabban's late strike.

The visitors were passive throughout and were deservedly beaten at the City Ground.

Mikel Arteta made numerous changes to his line-up but there was still a strong core to his team.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and the in-form Gabriel Martinelli were among those in the side.

Forest, who beat the Gunners 4-2 at the same stage in 2018 and who have not lost a home tie in six years, were physical from the start.

Debutant Kienan Davis, leading the line after completing a loan move from Aston Villa, caused problems for the visiting defence during a first half in which Arsenal failed to assert themselves.

Arteta's frustration was illustrated when he substituted left-back Nuno Tavares for Kieran Tierney after 34 minutes, with the Portuguese defender throwing his gloves away and refusing to acknowledge his manager on the sidelines.

Visiting keeper Bernd Leno denied Philip Zinckernegal when he connected with Brennan Johnson's cross then kept out Joe Garner's free kick.

But with eight minutes left, substitute Grabban met another Johnson cross, and this time it found the net to condemn Arsenal to another third-round exit in the East Midlands.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Nottm Forest Formation 3-4-3 30 Samba 4 Worrall 27 S Cook 26 McKenna 2 Spence 22 Yates 37 Garner 8 Colback 20 Johnson 9 Davis 11 Zinckernagel 30 Samba

4 Worrall

27 S Cook

26 McKenna

2 Spence Booked at 78mins

22 Yates

37 Garner

8 Colback

20 Johnson

9 Davis Substituted for Grabban at 68' minutes

11 Zinckernagel Booked at 35mins Substituted for Ribeiro Dias at 75' minutes Substitutes 1 Horvath

3 Figueiredo

7 Grabban

10 Carvalho

13 Bong

18 Ribeiro Dias

19 Costa Silva

21 Ojeda

33 Taylor Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Leno 17 Cédric Soares 4 White 16 Holding 20 Tavares 23 Sambi Lokonga 87 Patino 7 Saka 8 Ødegaard 35 Martinelli 30 Nketiah 1 Leno

17 Cédric Soares Substituted for Kolasinac at 90+1' minutes

4 White

16 Holding

20 Tavares Substituted for Tierney at 35' minutes

23 Sambi Lokonga

87 Patino Substituted for Lacazette at 69' minutes

7 Saka

8 Ødegaard

35 Martinelli Booked at 74mins

30 Nketiah Substitutes 3 Tierney

9 Lacazette

21 Chambers

22 Marí

31 Kolasinac

32 Ramsdale

58 Biereth

65 Oulad M'hand

82 Hutchinson Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 24,938 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac replaces Cédric Soares. Post update Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest). Post update Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cafú with a through ball. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott McKenna. Post update Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest). goal Goal! Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Yates with a cross following a fast break. Post update Offside, Nottingham Forest. Djed Spence tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside. Post update Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest). Booking Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest). Post update Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal). Post update Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Philip Zinckernagel. Booking Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.