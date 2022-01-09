The FA Cup
West HamWest Ham United2LeedsLeeds United0

West Ham 2-0 Leeds: Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen goals send Hammers through

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments112

Goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen saw West Ham overcome Premier League rivals Leeds and into the FA Cup fourth round.

Lanzini forced home the opener from close range after Nikola Vlasic had been denied by Illan Meslier.

The impressive Bowen then sealed the tie in the final minute of stoppage-time from Michail Antonio's pass.

Leeds went close through Jack Harrison and and Dan James late on, but could not force their efforts on target.

Leeds were without 10 first-team players including striker Patrick Bamford, meaning boss Marcelo Bielsa handed first starts to teenagers Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde and Sam Greenwood.

In contrast, West Ham boss David Moyes was able to name a strong side with Bowen, Antonio and Declan Rice in their ranks.

Bowen fired just wide from distance as the home side started brightly, before seeing an effort from inside the area cleared off the line by Luke Ayling.

The Hammers went in front in the 34th minute when Vlasic turned smartly in the box only to be denied by a combination of Meslier and Hjelde, with Lanzini on hand to fire home the rebound.

Manuel Lanzini scoring against Leeds
Manuel Lanzini has scored three goals in his last two appearances for West Ham

Leeds were unhappy as they felt Bowen was offside in the build-up, but the goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Whites boss Bielsa brought on Raphinha and Stuart Dallas for youngsters Bate and Greenwood at half-time, but then lost another player to injury when Junior Firpo was forced off with suspected concussion in the second half.

The visitors threatened an equaliser but Harrison failed to connect properly with his flick from Mateusz Klich's volley across the six-yard box, while James could not react when Harrison fizzed in a fine cross from the left.

Bowen and Ryan Fredericks both then went close to doubling West Ham's advantage before the excellent Bowen sealed the match on the counter in the third minute of injury time as Leeds committed men forward in search of an equaliser.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Areola
  • 24Fredericks
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 31Johnson
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 20Bowen
  • 10LanziniBooked at 72minsSubstituted forFornalsat 76'minutes
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forMasuakuat 88'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 8Fornals
  • 16Noble
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 35Randolph
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
  • 75Baptiste

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2AylingSubstituted forForshawat 60'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 33HjeldeSubstituted forSummervilleat 78'minutes
  • 3FirpoSubstituted forDramehat 69'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 5Koch
  • 26BateSubstituted forDallasat 45'minutes
  • 22Harrison
  • 43Klich
  • 20James
  • 42GreenwoodSubstituted forRaphinhaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 10Raphinha
  • 13Klaesson
  • 15Dallas
  • 37Drameh
  • 38Summerville
  • 45McCarron
  • 47Jenkins
  • 52Moore
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Johnson.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Nikola Vlasic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

  9. Post update

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Booking

    Cody Drameh (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cody Drameh (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Leo Fuhr Hjelde.

  17. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Ben Johnson is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

FA Cup banner

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.

FA Cup footer

