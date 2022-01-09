Match ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0.
Goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen saw West Ham overcome Premier League rivals Leeds and into the FA Cup fourth round.
Lanzini forced home the opener from close range after Nikola Vlasic had been denied by Illan Meslier.
The impressive Bowen then sealed the tie in the final minute of stoppage-time from Michail Antonio's pass.
Leeds went close through Jack Harrison and and Dan James late on, but could not force their efforts on target.
Leeds were without 10 first-team players including striker Patrick Bamford, meaning boss Marcelo Bielsa handed first starts to teenagers Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde and Sam Greenwood.
In contrast, West Ham boss David Moyes was able to name a strong side with Bowen, Antonio and Declan Rice in their ranks.
Bowen fired just wide from distance as the home side started brightly, before seeing an effort from inside the area cleared off the line by Luke Ayling.
The Hammers went in front in the 34th minute when Vlasic turned smartly in the box only to be denied by a combination of Meslier and Hjelde, with Lanzini on hand to fire home the rebound.
Leeds were unhappy as they felt Bowen was offside in the build-up, but the goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR check.
Whites boss Bielsa brought on Raphinha and Stuart Dallas for youngsters Bate and Greenwood at half-time, but then lost another player to injury when Junior Firpo was forced off with suspected concussion in the second half.
The visitors threatened an equaliser but Harrison failed to connect properly with his flick from Mateusz Klich's volley across the six-yard box, while James could not react when Harrison fizzed in a fine cross from the left.
Bowen and Ryan Fredericks both then went close to doubling West Ham's advantage before the excellent Bowen sealed the match on the counter in the third minute of injury time as Leeds committed men forward in search of an equaliser.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Areola
- 24Fredericks
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 31Johnson
- 41Rice
- 28Soucek
- 20Bowen
- 10LanziniBooked at 72minsSubstituted forFornalsat 76'minutes
- 11VlasicSubstituted forMasuakuat 88'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 8Fornals
- 16Noble
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
- 35Randolph
- 40Oko-Flex
- 42Alese
- 75Baptiste
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2AylingSubstituted forForshawat 60'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 33HjeldeSubstituted forSummervilleat 78'minutes
- 3FirpoSubstituted forDramehat 69'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 5Koch
- 26BateSubstituted forDallasat 45'minutes
- 22Harrison
- 43Klich
- 20James
- 42GreenwoodSubstituted forRaphinhaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 10Raphinha
- 13Klaesson
- 15Dallas
- 37Drameh
- 38Summerville
- 45McCarron
- 47Jenkins
- 52Moore
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Nikola Vlasic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).
Post update
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Post update
Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Cody Drameh (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Cody Drameh (Leeds United).
Post update
Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Leo Fuhr Hjelde.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Ben Johnson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
