Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen saw West Ham overcome Premier League rivals Leeds and into the FA Cup fourth round.

Lanzini forced home the opener from close range after Nikola Vlasic had been denied by Illan Meslier.

The impressive Bowen then sealed the tie in the final minute of stoppage-time from Michail Antonio's pass.

Leeds went close through Jack Harrison and and Dan James late on, but could not force their efforts on target.

Leeds were without 10 first-team players including striker Patrick Bamford, meaning boss Marcelo Bielsa handed first starts to teenagers Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde and Sam Greenwood.

In contrast, West Ham boss David Moyes was able to name a strong side with Bowen, Antonio and Declan Rice in their ranks.

Bowen fired just wide from distance as the home side started brightly, before seeing an effort from inside the area cleared off the line by Luke Ayling.

The Hammers went in front in the 34th minute when Vlasic turned smartly in the box only to be denied by a combination of Meslier and Hjelde, with Lanzini on hand to fire home the rebound.

Manuel Lanzini has scored three goals in his last two appearances for West Ham

Leeds were unhappy as they felt Bowen was offside in the build-up, but the goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Whites boss Bielsa brought on Raphinha and Stuart Dallas for youngsters Bate and Greenwood at half-time, but then lost another player to injury when Junior Firpo was forced off with suspected concussion in the second half.

The visitors threatened an equaliser but Harrison failed to connect properly with his flick from Mateusz Klich's volley across the six-yard box, while James could not react when Harrison fizzed in a fine cross from the left.

Bowen and Ryan Fredericks both then went close to doubling West Ham's advantage before the excellent Bowen sealed the match on the counter in the third minute of injury time as Leeds committed men forward in search of an equaliser.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Areola 24 Fredericks 15 Dawson 23 Diop 31 Johnson 41 Rice 28 Soucek 20 Bowen 10 Lanzini 11 Vlasic 9 Antonio 13 Areola

24 Fredericks

15 Dawson

23 Diop

31 Johnson

41 Rice

28 Soucek

20 Bowen

10 Lanzini Booked at 72mins Substituted for Fornals at 76' minutes

11 Vlasic Substituted for Masuaku at 88' minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Yarmolenko at 90+5' minutes Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

8 Fornals

16 Noble

26 Masuaku

33 Král

35 Randolph

40 Oko-Flex

42 Alese

75 Baptiste Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 2 Ayling 14 Llorente 33 Hjelde 3 Firpo 5 Koch 26 Bate 22 Harrison 43 Klich 20 James 42 Greenwood 1 Meslier

2 Ayling Substituted for Forshaw at 60' minutes

14 Llorente

33 Hjelde Substituted for Summerville at 78' minutes

3 Firpo Substituted for Drameh at 69' minutes Booked at 78mins

5 Koch

26 Bate Substituted for Dallas at 45' minutes

22 Harrison

43 Klich

20 James

42 Greenwood Substituted for Raphinha at 45' minutes Substitutes 4 Forshaw

10 Raphinha

13 Klaesson

15 Dallas

37 Drameh

38 Summerville

45 McCarron

47 Jenkins

52 Moore Referee: Stuart Attwell Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio. goal Goal! Goal! West Ham United 2, Leeds United 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a fast break. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Johnson. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Nikola Vlasic. Post update Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick. Post update Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United). Post update Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Post update Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United). Post update Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Cody Drameh (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Cody Drameh (Leeds United). Post update Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Leo Fuhr Hjelde. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Ben Johnson is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini. Post update Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Mateusz Klich. Post update Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.