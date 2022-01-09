The FA Cup
Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe: Spurs rally with late goals to survive Morecambe scare

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Lucas Moura scores
Brazilian winger Lucas Moura came off the bench to score the goal that made it 2-1 to Spurs in the 85th minute

Tottenham summoned the cavalry to secure a place in the FA Cup fourth round, coming from a goal down to beat Morecambe.

Shrimps defender Antony O'Connor sidefooted a volley in from 10 yards to score the game's opening goal after 33 minutes, prompting wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.

But their hopes of a famous victory faded as goals from Harry Winks and substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave Tottenham victory.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte make a host of changes, naming Kane and Moura on the bench and having to do without the injured Son Heung-min, but still picked a side featuring the likes of Deli Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Winks and Giovani lo Celso.

For Morecambe, a team fighting relegation and who have won only once in their past seven matches in League One, It was almost a famous occasion to match fellow third-tier side Cambridge's heroics at Newcastle on Saturday.

There were chants of "Premier League, you're having a laugh" from the away end, as the Morecambe fans made the most of their afternoon.

The Shrimps, without manager Stephen Robinson, who missed the game after a positive Covid test, were 16 minutes away from the fourth round before Winks' free kick cross went all the way into equalise.

Goals from Moura and Kane saved Spurs' blushes inside the last 10 minutes, but the visiting fans could be heard singing loudly until the end.

Morecambe fans celebrate
Morecambe's travelling fans were 17 minutes away from celebrating a famous FA Cup victory

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Gollini
  • 2Doherty
  • 25Tanganga
  • 14Rodon
  • 33Davies
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 87'minutes
  • 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forScarlettat 88'minutes
  • 8Winks
  • 28NdombeleSubstituted forSkippat 69'minutes
  • 11GilSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 69'minutes
  • 20AlliSubstituted forKaneat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lloris
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 10Kane
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Skipp
  • 44Scarlett
  • 48Paskotsi

Morecambe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 30Carson
  • 21CooneyBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5BedeauSubstituted forGibsonat 65'minutes
  • 3Leigh
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 8DiagouragaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forWildigat 77'minutes
  • 25McCalmont
  • 17AyungaSubstituted forObikaat 58'minutes
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 1Letheren
  • 6Jones
  • 7McDonald
  • 10Wildig
  • 14Obika
  • 15Delaney
  • 16Mensah
  • 22Gibson
  • 24Gnahoua
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
40,310

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home26
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Jones following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Liam Gibson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dane Scarlett replaces Giovani Lo Celso.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Ryan Sessegnon.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Morecambe 1. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).

  12. Post update

    Jonathan Obika (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur).

  15. Post update

    Greg Leigh (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony O'Connor (Morecambe) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie McCalmont following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Liam Gibson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Callum Jones replaces Ryan Cooney.

Comments

Join the conversation

199 comments

  • Comment posted by awesome , today at 16:00

    As a lifelong Spurs fan..im sick of this..why every chance we rely on just 2 or 3 players? 2nd string should hang heads in shame! Ps...congrats Morecambe!!

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:07

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Not just you, all Spurs fans should feel ashamed of performances like this. No Spurs fan can defend Spurs in any way today.

  • Comment posted by Stoppy, today at 15:57

    Bye bye Ndombele.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 16:04

      Dad replied:
      When we're spurs second best in Europe again?

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 16:00

    Great effort from Morecambe who simply ran out of steam later on. Once again proves anything other than Spurs first choice 11 are nowhere near good enough. Conte clearly needs to sign some reinforcements.

    • Reply posted by Scottyboy64, today at 16:06

      Scottyboy64 replied:
      Conte won't hang around if he doesn't get the money

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 15:57

    It's a shame that the second team couldn't get the job done, we really need to stop relying on the big guns like kane and moura.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:02

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Only Spurs can make a win feel like a defeat.

  • Comment posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 16:02

    Well done Morecambe you did your fans proud. Well done Morecambe fans you did your team proud 👏👏👏.

    From a Spurs Fan

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 16:04

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Been a fantastic 3rd round so far. Unlucky Morecambe

  • Comment posted by Dlj, today at 16:02

    Big credit to Morecambe today they gave us an almighty scare and could have done the unthinkable. Spurs second string is absolute dross on the other hand & once again we are reliant on the first teamers to get us out of a hole.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:11

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      The two late goals mask an extremely bad Spurs performance today. I was hoping for penalties.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 16:00

    No depth to this spurs squad at all, when you need your top scorers to come on and snatch a victory with five minutes left you know they’re going nowhere fast.

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 16:04

    The careers of Alli and Ndombele at Spurs are over. How can they ever pull the shirt on again after that embarassment ? Getting subbed is one thing. Getting subbed against Morecombe to get the win is another.

    • Reply posted by awesome , today at 16:07

      awesome replied:
      100% agree. Embarrassing to even mention thier name for us! Massive congrats to Morecambe for humbling our squad

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 16:02

    Er , yeah !!! I don't think Conte will be too impressed with the 2nd string Spurs players . Ndombele , Alli and co. maybe shipped out on this and other performances . I mean c'mon , 1-0 down to Morecambe for 70 mins till the big guns came on . Hmmmm !!!

    • Reply posted by MadGooner, today at 16:12

      MadGooner replied:
      second string? Kane, ...hmm yeah you probably right.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 15:59

    Well played Morecoombe, time to support the manager Mr Levy?! The so called B team have struggled all season, it’s simply not good enough.

  • Comment posted by David , today at 15:59

    I said after the Mura game, the peripheral players are an embarrassment to the shirt and I wouldn't care if I never saw any of that starting 11 wearing one again.
    Alli, Ndombele OUT for sure.

    • Reply posted by Bishy Spurs, today at 16:06

      Bishy Spurs replied:
      And Tanganga . Keep Winks and PLAY Gill !

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 15:59

    The result papers over the cracks, our squad depth is simply not good enough.
    But having said that Morecambe did themselves proud and deserve a lot of credit.
    Conte is going to need a lot more than the January window to get us sorted.

  • Comment posted by Buzzardstubble since 2007, today at 15:59

    70 mins of watching the sick, lame and lazy, many of whom know this is their swansong. Then 20 minutes of pretty scintillating football. Spurs passing made my son's efforts in the under 12s look good. Work in progress, but COYS

  • Comment posted by Scottyboy64, today at 15:58

    Embarrassing. Kudos Morecambe.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:02

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Q: Define “Playing down to the level of your competition?”
      A: Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Exmainer, today at 15:59

    Spuds, almost tripped on their own shoelace. Close call. Well done Morecambe

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      What is it about Spurs and small town teams in cup competitions, whether European or domestic?

  • Comment posted by Avalaugh, today at 16:07

    I doubt if Ndombele will ever pull on the Spurs shirt again after his disgraceful slow walk off after being subbed and we were still a goal down…..

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 16:08

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      How much do reckon they can get for him?

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 16:00

    Proves Conte needs reinforcements.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:01

    That spurs starting 11 would lose every week in the premier league

  • Comment posted by Andy , today at 16:00

    Definitely no surprises why Tottenham couldn't get passed the group stage of the Europa Conference

  • Comment posted by Greg, today at 15:57

    A huge embarrassment averted!

