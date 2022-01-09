Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura came off the bench to score the goal that made it 2-1 to Spurs in the 85th minute

Tottenham summoned the cavalry to secure a place in the FA Cup fourth round, coming from a goal down to beat Morecambe.

Shrimps defender Antony O'Connor sidefooted a volley in from 10 yards to score the game's opening goal after 33 minutes, prompting wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.

But their hopes of a famous victory faded as goals from Harry Winks and substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave Tottenham victory.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte make a host of changes, naming Kane and Moura on the bench and having to do without the injured Son Heung-min, but still picked a side featuring the likes of Deli Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Winks and Giovani lo Celso.

For Morecambe, a team fighting relegation and who have won only once in their past seven matches in League One, It was almost a famous occasion to match fellow third-tier side Cambridge's heroics at Newcastle on Saturday.

There were chants of "Premier League, you're having a laugh" from the away end, as the Morecambe fans made the most of their afternoon.

The Shrimps, without manager Stephen Robinson, who missed the game after a positive Covid test, were 16 minutes away from the fourth round before Winks' free kick cross went all the way into equalise.

Goals from Moura and Kane saved Spurs' blushes inside the last 10 minutes, but the visiting fans could be heard singing loudly until the end.

Morecambe's travelling fans were 17 minutes away from celebrating a famous FA Cup victory

24 Gnahoua Referee: John Brooks Attendance: 40,310 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1. Post update Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Jones following a fast break. Post update Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Liam Gibson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dane Scarlett replaces Giovani Lo Celso. goal Goal! Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Ryan Sessegnon. goal Goal! Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Morecambe 1. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a fast break. Post update Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Jonathan Obika (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane. Post update Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Greg Leigh (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp. Post update Attempt missed. Anthony O'Connor (Morecambe) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie McCalmont following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Liam Gibson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Morecambe. Callum Jones replaces Ryan Cooney. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

