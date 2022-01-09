Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1.
Tottenham summoned the cavalry to secure a place in the FA Cup fourth round, coming from a goal down to beat Morecambe.
Shrimps defender Antony O'Connor sidefooted a volley in from 10 yards to score the game's opening goal after 33 minutes, prompting wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.
But their hopes of a famous victory faded as goals from Harry Winks and substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave Tottenham victory.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte make a host of changes, naming Kane and Moura on the bench and having to do without the injured Son Heung-min, but still picked a side featuring the likes of Deli Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Winks and Giovani lo Celso.
For Morecambe, a team fighting relegation and who have won only once in their past seven matches in League One, It was almost a famous occasion to match fellow third-tier side Cambridge's heroics at Newcastle on Saturday.
There were chants of "Premier League, you're having a laugh" from the away end, as the Morecambe fans made the most of their afternoon.
The Shrimps, without manager Stephen Robinson, who missed the game after a positive Covid test, were 16 minutes away from the fourth round before Winks' free kick cross went all the way into equalise.
Goals from Moura and Kane saved Spurs' blushes inside the last 10 minutes, but the visiting fans could be heard singing loudly until the end.
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 5-3-2
- 22Gollini
- 2Doherty
- 25Tanganga
- 14Rodon
- 33Davies
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 87'minutes
- 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forScarlettat 88'minutes
- 8Winks
- 28NdombeleSubstituted forSkippat 69'minutes
- 11GilSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 69'minutes
- 20AlliSubstituted forKaneat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 5Højbjerg
- 6D Sánchez
- 10Kane
- 12Emerson Royal
- 27Lucas Moura
- 29Skipp
- 44Scarlett
- 48Paskotsi
Morecambe
Formation 5-3-2
- 30Carson
- 21CooneyBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
- 2McLaughlin
- 4O'Connor
- 5BedeauSubstituted forGibsonat 65'minutes
- 3Leigh
- 19McLoughlin
- 8DiagouragaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forWildigat 77'minutes
- 25McCalmont
- 17AyungaSubstituted forObikaat 58'minutes
- 9Stockton
Substitutes
- 1Letheren
- 6Jones
- 7McDonald
- 10Wildig
- 14Obika
- 15Delaney
- 16Mensah
- 22Gibson
- 24Gnahoua
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 40,310
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Jones following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Liam Gibson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dane Scarlett replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Morecambe 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Morecambe 1. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Jonathan Obika (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Greg Leigh (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony O'Connor (Morecambe) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie McCalmont following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Liam Gibson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Callum Jones replaces Ryan Cooney.
From a Spurs Fan
Alli, Ndombele OUT for sure.
But having said that Morecambe did themselves proud and deserve a lot of credit.
Conte is going to need a lot more than the January window to get us sorted.