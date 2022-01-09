Match ends, Liverpool 4, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Under-strength Liverpool had to come from behind at Anfield against League One Shrewsbury Town to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The seven-time winners were shocked by Daniel Udoh's opener for the visitors.
But impressive teenager Kaide Gordon quickly levelled, before Fabinho fired the Reds ahead with a penalty for handball just before the break.
Substitute Roberto Firmino's backheel wrapped up an ultimately emphatic win before Fabinho scored his second.
The Brazil midfielder's penalty to put his side ahead was his first goal at Anfield since June 2020, a 30-yard rocket in an empty stadium that helped beat Crystal Palace and took his side to the brink of their first league title in 30 years.
And his second iced the cake for Covid-hit Liverpool as, with a side containing five youngsters, they were much more efficient in beating Shrewsbury than they were two seasons ago, when they were taken to an Anfield replay.
After a week in which Liverpool had their training ground closed - and boss Jurgen Klopp was isolating with Covid - and they had their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Arsenal called off, it was a tricky start to the afternoon.
Right wing-back Nathanael Ogbeta delivered a superb low left-wing cross and Udoh drifted in unmarked at the near post to poke home right-footed from close range for his 10th goal of the season.
However Shrewsbury's lead - and their dream of causing the shock of the third round - lasted just seven minutes and Gordon's cool finish was the signal for Liverpool to take charge.
Conor Bradley, one of four Reds teenagers, drilled over a low cross from the right and 17-year-old Gordon turned Josh Vela then stroked home his first goal for the club with great composure to become Liverpool's second-youngest ever scorer.
By half time Liverpool were in front after the ball struck Ethan Ebanks-Landell's hand as he challenged Virgil van Dijk and referee David Coote awarded a penalty.
With regular penalty takers Mohamed Salah and James Milner not on the pitch, Fabinho coolly converted his first spot-kick for the Reds.
It then became comfortable in the second half as the rowdy away following of 5,600 from Shropshire were eventually silenced, first by the artful Firmino, then by his compatriot Fabinho three minutes into injury time.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport:
"I like the way we responded and the crowd responded after they scored.
"It was a brilliant goal from Kaide Gordon. He was really calm and composed. His main strength is his finishing.
"All credit to our Academy that they produce these boys but we had no other line-up available to us.
"We had five young players out there. They all did well. We knew we could play better football and we did second half."
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 62Kelleher
- 84Bradley
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 90+2'minutes
- 45Dixon-BonnerSubstituted forFirminoat 64'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 80MortonSubstituted forNorrisat 90+2'minutes
- 49GordonSubstituted forFrauendorfat 81'minutes
- 82WoltmanSubstituted forMinaminoat 45'minutes
- 17Jones
Substitutes
- 9Firmino
- 13Adrián
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 32Matip
- 52Mabaya
- 77Norris
- 85Balagizi
- 94Frauendorf
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Marosi
- 5PenningtonBooked at 13mins
- 4Ebanks-LandellBooked at 80mins
- 23Nurse
- 17BennettSubstituted forDanielsat 88'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 10Vela
- 16Davis
- 3LeahySubstituted forCatonat 90+2'minutes
- 14OgbetaSubstituted forPierreat 83'minutes
- 12BowmanSubstituted forBloxhamat 83'minutes
- 11UdohSubstituted forJannehat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Pierre
- 9Cosgrove
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 18Bloxham
- 19Caton
- 22Daniels
- 27Craig
- 28Janneh
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 4, Shrewsbury Town 1. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Norris replaces Tyler Morton.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Charlie Caton replaces Luke Leahy.
Post update
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by George Nurse.
Booking
Joshua Daniels (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Daniels (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Joshua Daniels replaces Elliott Bennett.
Post update
Attempt missed. Melkamu Frauendorf (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Morton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Aaron Pierre replaces Nathanael Ogbeta.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Saikou Janneh replaces Daniel Udoh.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tom Bloxham replaces Ryan Bowman.
Well done Shrewsbury.
It could be a crucial few weeks for the man with the greatest teeth in sport.
Great goal by Gordon . Always good to see the kids getting game time under JK.
#YNWA
LIVEFA Cup third round: Watch goal clips - Spurs and Liverpool through after scares"
I don't get that headline. Spurs, absolutely were scared. They were losing for over 70 minutes of the game and needed 2 late goals to win. But Liverpool were ahead by half-time and in control throughout their match. Plus Liverpool had only 3 regular starters in their lineup and a load of youth players.
Even when Shrewsbury were behind, Liverpool never really felt comfortable and it felt Shrewsbury could level at any minute.
Shrewsbury may have had 17% possession but they gave 100% Effort Desire, and belief, well done to all your team.
Liverpool we got away with this one, better improve or out we go next round.