The FA Cup
LiverpoolLiverpool4ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town1

FA Cup: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town - Reds come from behind to win

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments282

Under-strength Liverpool had to come from behind at Anfield against League One Shrewsbury Town to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The seven-time winners were shocked by Daniel Udoh's opener for the visitors.

But impressive teenager Kaide Gordon quickly levelled, before Fabinho fired the Reds ahead with a penalty for handball just before the break.

Substitute Roberto Firmino's backheel wrapped up an ultimately emphatic win before Fabinho scored his second.

The Brazil midfielder's penalty to put his side ahead was his first goal at Anfield since June 2020, a 30-yard rocket in an empty stadium that helped beat Crystal Palace and took his side to the brink of their first league title in 30 years.

And his second iced the cake for Covid-hit Liverpool as, with a side containing five youngsters, they were much more efficient in beating Shrewsbury than they were two seasons ago, when they were taken to an Anfield replay.

After a week in which Liverpool had their training ground closed - and boss Jurgen Klopp was isolating with Covid - and they had their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Arsenal called off, it was a tricky start to the afternoon.

Right wing-back Nathanael Ogbeta delivered a superb low left-wing cross and Udoh drifted in unmarked at the near post to poke home right-footed from close range for his 10th goal of the season.

However Shrewsbury's lead - and their dream of causing the shock of the third round - lasted just seven minutes and Gordon's cool finish was the signal for Liverpool to take charge.

Conor Bradley, one of four Reds teenagers, drilled over a low cross from the right and 17-year-old Gordon turned Josh Vela then stroked home his first goal for the club with great composure to become Liverpool's second-youngest ever scorer.

By half time Liverpool were in front after the ball struck Ethan Ebanks-Landell's hand as he challenged Virgil van Dijk and referee David Coote awarded a penalty.

With regular penalty takers Mohamed Salah and James Milner not on the pitch, Fabinho coolly converted his first spot-kick for the Reds.

It then became comfortable in the second half as the rowdy away following of 5,600 from Shropshire were eventually silenced, first by the artful Firmino, then by his compatriot Fabinho three minutes into injury time.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport:

"I like the way we responded and the crowd responded after they scored.

"It was a brilliant goal from Kaide Gordon. He was really calm and composed. His main strength is his finishing.

"All credit to our Academy that they produce these boys but we had no other line-up available to us.

"We had five young players out there. They all did well. We knew we could play better football and we did second half."

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 84Bradley
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 90+2'minutes
  • 45Dixon-BonnerSubstituted forFirminoat 64'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 80MortonSubstituted forNorrisat 90+2'minutes
  • 49GordonSubstituted forFrauendorfat 81'minutes
  • 82WoltmanSubstituted forMinaminoat 45'minutes
  • 17Jones

Substitutes

  • 9Firmino
  • 13Adrián
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 32Matip
  • 52Mabaya
  • 77Norris
  • 85Balagizi
  • 94Frauendorf

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5PenningtonBooked at 13mins
  • 4Ebanks-LandellBooked at 80mins
  • 23Nurse
  • 17BennettSubstituted forDanielsat 88'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 10Vela
  • 16Davis
  • 3LeahySubstituted forCatonat 90+2'minutes
  • 14OgbetaSubstituted forPierreat 83'minutes
  • 12BowmanSubstituted forBloxhamat 83'minutes
  • 11UdohSubstituted forJannehat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pierre
  • 9Cosgrove
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Pyke
  • 18Bloxham
  • 19Caton
  • 22Daniels
  • 27Craig
  • 28Janneh
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 4, Shrewsbury Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Shrewsbury Town 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 4, Shrewsbury Town 1. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Norris replaces Tyler Morton.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Charlie Caton replaces Luke Leahy.

  8. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by George Nurse.

  11. Booking

    Joshua Daniels (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Daniels (Shrewsbury Town).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Joshua Daniels replaces Elliott Bennett.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melkamu Frauendorf (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Morton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Aaron Pierre replaces Nathanael Ogbeta.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Saikou Janneh replaces Daniel Udoh.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tom Bloxham replaces Ryan Bowman.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
FA Cup banner

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.

FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

284 comments

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 16:20

    Hope Liverpool get another team of minnows next round! Man Utd would be ideal but we'll wait and see 👍

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 16:13

    Well done Liverpool and well done shrews for coming to have a decent go at it. Should be proud of your fans as well.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:22

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A rather choppy and disjointed performance from Liverpool imo, seen them play much better and more cohesively than this with junior players in prior cup games.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 16:12

    No cup shock here. Haters will be raging at this 😊

    Well done Shrewsbury.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:02

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Looking forward to the young lads taking on Cardiff in the next round, no problems should be expected.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 16:14

    Liverpool's Academy is turning out some fine young players. Love that they train at the same facility as the big boys

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:20

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Best way to learn, by going up against the best.

  • Comment posted by this is sparta, today at 16:16

    Well done to the kids. Must have ruined the haters Sunday. Onwards and upwards YNWA.

  • Comment posted by The Arkles, today at 16:14

    What scare?, their lead lasted 7 minutes midway through the first half, BBC sensationalising things as per usual.

  • Comment posted by KO, today at 16:14

    Great to see Bobby on the score sheet.

    It could be a crucial few weeks for the man with the greatest teeth in sport.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:25

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Want to test those teeth by using your fingers? 😁

  • Comment posted by Lucas Johnson, today at 16:12

    Well done Shrewsbury, you gave it a proper go.

  • Comment posted by coolpants, today at 16:16

    Credit to Shrewsbury , made a game of it up till the final whistle . ATB for the rest of the season.
    Great goal by Gordon . Always good to see the kids getting game time under JK.

  • Comment posted by Eittigh, today at 16:19

    Well done Liverpool, Shrewsbury can go back with their heads held high.

  • Comment posted by THE TURT, today at 16:17

    Well done reds and our young guns and also FairPlay to Shrewsbury they put up a decent fight.
    #YNWA

    • Reply posted by yjam, today at 16:40

      yjam replied:
      Just remind us all WHY didn't you play against Arsenal in the league cup? A disgraceful decision by the FA if you ask me but then again it is liverpool!

  • Comment posted by The Arkles, today at 16:17

    Klopp's Kindergarten is turning out some really good youngsters.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 16:32

      Alan replied:
      It was Shrewsbury ffs. Most of those players will have vanished to non league football in five years time.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 16:19

    "Live
    LIVEFA Cup third round: Watch goal clips - Spurs and Liverpool through after scares"

    I don't get that headline. Spurs, absolutely were scared. They were losing for over 70 minutes of the game and needed 2 late goals to win. But Liverpool were ahead by half-time and in control throughout their match. Plus Liverpool had only 3 regular starters in their lineup and a load of youth players.

    • Reply posted by darth, today at 16:23

      darth replied:
      heard all this before and it wasnt true then

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:14

    Shrewsbury and their travelling fans should be proud of today’s game.
    Even when Shrewsbury were behind, Liverpool never really felt comfortable and it felt Shrewsbury could level at any minute.

  • Comment posted by Lucas Johnson, today at 16:21

    Do the people who say LiVARpool even watch these games? With how much they seem to be obsessed with the team you'd think they would.

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 16:14

    Ive supported LFC since 1964, I remember the shock when Watford, Brian Endean 1-0 winners against us in 1969.
    Shrewsbury may have had 17% possession but they gave 100% Effort Desire, and belief, well done to all your team.
    Liverpool we got away with this one, better improve or out we go next round.

    • Reply posted by darth, today at 16:29

      darth replied:
      the score was 3 1 how is that getting away with one?

  • Comment posted by paspuggie48, today at 16:39

    Well done Shrews, you should be proud. It's a shame the Shrewsbury and Morecombe games were not televised, these minnows need the money. However, no surprise to see Man Utd are on tomorrow, the most televised team in FA cup history.

    • Reply posted by Junior, today at 17:01

      Junior replied:
      And United will get beat.

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 16:14

    Where was the scare that captioned the headline??

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:17

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Shrewsbury taking the lead.

  • Comment posted by Knuckles, today at 16:21

    Fair play to the Shrews, gave everything today and the travelling fans did them proud too. Gotta love Udoh's Christiano celebration!! Fair play son, fair play!!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:19

    The FA Cup is still the best cup competition of all. Great to see a smaller club like Shrewsbury have a go at the big boys and compete with a good earner for the club also. Liverpool always in control with a squad of riches. The young lad Gordon looks a talented player and one for the future.

    • Reply posted by Justice for all, today at 16:27

      Justice for all replied:
      Where exactly is the squad of riches?
      Why don't you do an internet search to find out that over the last 6 years there are at least 14 PL clubs with more net spending than Liverpool!!
      Do I need to repeat that?
      6 years is 12 transfer windows...
      You may hate whatever you like , but I am talking about numbers not opinions.
      So do your homework properly and then talk !!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport