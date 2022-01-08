The FA Cup
HullHull City2EvertonEverton3

Hull City 2-3 Everton: Andros Townsend's extra-time winner eases pressure on boss Rafael Benitez

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments123

Andros Townsend netted the winner on his first appearance since 12 December after suffering a foot fracture
Andros Townsend hit the winner on his first appearance since 12 December after four weeks out with a foot fracture

Andros Townsend struck a superb extra-time winner as Everton saw off dogged Hull in the FA Cup to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Rafael Benitez.

The Toffees suffered a nightmare start as Hull's Tyler Smith headed in George Honeyman's free-kick inside 45 seconds.

But Demarai Gray steered Everton level and Andre Gomes nodded them ahead.

Ryan Longman curled in a brilliant equaliser for the Tigers but Townsend's fierce 25-yarder deceived Hull keeper Nathan Baxter to put Everton through.

Hull, who hit the woodwork through Keane Lewis-Potter at 2-2 in normal time, came close to forcing penalties but Toffees keeper Asmir Begovic made a stunning save to deny Tom Eaves.

Victory was welcome cup cheer for Everton, who have exited the competition at the third-round stage in three of the previous five campaigns.

Boost for Benitez - but it's far from convincing

When Everton fell behind less than a minute in and some travelling Toffees supporters joined in with the underdogs' time-honoured "you're getting sacked in the morning" chant, things appeared bleak for Benitez.

Coming in to the game on a run of just one win in 12 Premier League matches that has seen the Toffees slip to 15th after a decent start to his reign, the former Liverpool boss is still struggling for acceptance from the Goodison faithful.

His cause was not helped by Smith heading home his first Hull goal since a summer move from Sheffield United as Everton began poorly and were fortunate not to fall further adrift.

Begovic was twice called on to thwart tall striker Eaves, the first from a powerful header and the second a shot from a tight angle, and the visitors looked all at sea at set-pieces.

But then Anthony Gordon and Gray wove their magic, a classy exchange of passes in the Hull area culminating in the former Leicester man calmly tucking beneath Baxter.

Gordon has been one of Benitez's bright sparks recently and he was at the centre of everything good Everton produced in the first half, clipping the outside of the post after a mazy run and setting Michael Keane clear for a shot superbly tipped aside by Baxter.

The 20-year-old played a role in Everton's second too, teeing up Jonjoe Kenny for a cross that Gomes, timing his run into the six-yard area perfectly, dived in to head home.

It was a blow that appeared to rock Hull and the game looked to be meandering towards a routine Everton win when Longman found Begovic's top corner from 20 yards just seven minutes after coming on.

Everton rallied with Gray almost replicating Longman's strike, curling inches wide, and Hull's Jacob Greaves fortunate there is no video assistant referee at non-Premier League grounds in the FA Cup when his raised hand blocked a Gray shot.

The Toffees had their own escape at the other end when Lewis-Potter's low shot came back off Begovic's near post, but the Championship side had no answer when Townsend produced a trademark swerving, dipping strike from distance to decide it.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Baxter
  • 24Bernard
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 19WilliamsSubstituted forLongmanat 63'minutes
  • 10Honeyman
  • 6SmallwoodSubstituted forHuddlestoneat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8DochertySubstituted forMoncurat 63'minutes
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 22SmithSubstituted forHindsat 105'minutes
  • 9Eaves

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 14Cannon
  • 16Longman
  • 18Moncur
  • 20Smith
  • 21Fleming
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 39Hinds
  • 41Mills

Everton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 15Begovic
  • 23Coleman
  • 5Keane
  • 22GodfreyBooked at 114mins
  • 2KennySubstituted forDoucouréat 74'minutes
  • 6Allan
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forGbaminat 88'minutes
  • 19MykolenkoBooked at 45mins
  • 24GordonSubstituted forTownsendat 66'minutes
  • 33RondónSubstituted forTosunat 117'minutes
  • 11GraySubstituted forDobbinat 105'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pickford
  • 3Patterson
  • 4Holgate
  • 14Townsend
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20Tosun
  • 25Gbamin
  • 61Dobbin
  • 62Onyango
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
16,282

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home17
Away21
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away12
Fouls
Home20
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 2, Everton 3.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Hull City 2, Everton 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Allan (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  6. Post update

    Josh Hinds (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Allan following a set piece situation.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Cenk Tosun replaces Salomón Rondón.

  10. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  11. Post update

    Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).

  14. Booking

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Hinds (Hull City).

  17. Post update

    Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Hinds (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Eaves (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page
FA Cup banner

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.

FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

124 comments

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 20:14

    Benitez haters will be gutted we’re through, call themselves evertonians, Why don’t you get out of our club.

    • Reply posted by Blue, today at 20:21

      Blue replied:
      Ask y dad if the GS belongs

  • Comment posted by BedrockHastings, today at 20:14

    What is the point of Rondon?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is Rafas best mate

  • Comment posted by Wilderness Eagle, today at 20:10

    Well played and congratulations to Hull on the performance. Gave it a go and played football, which is all you can ask.

  • Comment posted by Bajan, today at 20:41

    Is it just me or do other Everton fans get a sick feeling in their gut whenever the opposing team gets a corner or free kick from 30 yards out?
    Two obvious Penalties missed by Kevin Friend.
    I wonder if the Peaky Blinders might exist.
    I would take Tosun over Rondon any day of the week.

    • Reply posted by Miler1878, today at 20:45

      Miler1878 replied:
      100% . No one can head a ball it's absolute joke. No sure what they are practising but it ain't heading the blinking ball

  • Comment posted by Sad and Blue, today at 20:35

    Well done Hull but I thought we deserved it.
    The only thing as appalling as the referee was the BBC bias. They couldn't wait for Everton to get beat. The commentator actually said that the ref had a good game before following it up with 'he got 2 penalty decisions wrong'. Jenas is as underwhelming a pundit as he was a player.

    Lets get behind Rafa. He has inherited a long running disaster.

    • Reply posted by Moaning about moaners moaning, today at 20:42

      Moaning about moaners moaning replied:
      And give him credit for Gray (how did he not get MOTM ) and Townsend. They had to score a worldie to get back in it.
      But thanks Begovic, fantastic save saved us from penalties. Talking of which we were robbed twice.

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 20:14

    Massive win for the toffees I hope you go far in this cup run and shut the haters up, RB is a good professional and who else would you have to manage your club????

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 20:59

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Definitely a massive win for Everton, they beat a major English Powerhouse away from home,.....oh wait, it was Hull.....never mind.

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 20:27

    Kevin Friend take your head out your arse and pay attention. 2 stonewall penalties for handball denied. Joker performance

  • Comment posted by Sheiling, today at 20:14

    Kevin Friend must be distraught

  • Comment posted by Johnny Todd, today at 20:22

    come on guys... waving Get Benitez Out Of Our Club banner with 5 mins to go in extra time of FA Cup.... supportive?? no

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So from getting rid of the board to getting rid of Rafa. Make up your mind Everton fans

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 20:11

    Well done Hull - looked the better team for much of the game. Good luck for rest of season.

  • Comment posted by Spoonman, today at 20:22

    I'm glad we're through but jeez, Benitez-ball is terrible.

    • Reply posted by Scottyboy64, today at 20:34

      Scottyboy64 replied:
      The team he inherited are dross

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 20:29

    Great effort by Hull, Everton look a work in progress. Lots of improvement required.

    • Reply posted by malpaso, today at 20:32

      malpaso replied:
      Haven't they been a work in progress for about 8yrs now

  • Comment posted by wchris1974, today at 20:38

    Well played Everton, overall a deserved win. Still see Rafa hasn't learned from his dead ball zonal marking Liverpool days.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 20:09

    Two struggling teams made an entertaining game of it. Everton got the win, but I think Hull will take much more from their performance. If they can keep that level going, they'll be comfortably mid-table come season's end.

    Everton? Dunno. They could be / do anything between now & May. The one thing you can probably guarantee is that they'll annoy the living daylights out of their fans!

    • Reply posted by Luciano 666, today at 20:11

      Luciano 666 replied:
      Copy and paste

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 20:35

    Everton were ripped off for 2 penalties shouldn't have even gone to extra time.

    • Reply posted by macca, today at 20:59

      macca replied:
      And Gomes should have been sent off for the elbow on Honeyman

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 20:36

    Why do some supporters have the stupid impression that unfurling a banner saying get Benitez out of the club on primetime TV will reflect well in them. Most of the watching public will conclude they are sad individuals. Admittedly I want to sue EFC under the Human Rights for mental torment but it's like making a mess in your own bed instead of buying a decent duvet to undermine the club on the BBC

    • Reply posted by roniplayer, today at 20:41

      roniplayer replied:
      Quite agree. Fancy taking a banner like that all the way from Liverpool to Hull, presumably hoping your team would get beaten. Pathetic.

  • Comment posted by TrueEvertonian, today at 20:33

    Glad we won, but can I ask RB why

    1 Do you continue with Rondon??

    2 Why do you play 5 at the back and leave us woefully short in midfield

    3 AS someone who is renowned for having built teams on sound defence are we making schoolboy errors at set pieces

    • Reply posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 20:47

      PhillyBlueBoy replied:
      Spot on.

      Dobbin and Simms must look at Rondon getting in ahead of them and wonder what's going on.

      DCL will probably be on his way in 6 or 12 months, as will Richy.

      These boys need game time. Rondon needs to pack his bags.

      Surely 442 is the unimaginative but safest formation for us under Rafa.

      While he's still here !!

      The true 'Groundhog Day' club.

  • Comment posted by SL65AMG, today at 20:25

    Rondon ( complete waste of space) given 90 minutes, Coleman past his sell-by date, shambolic defence for set pieces, how on earth can Everton survive relegation?Shambolic. Rafa’s tactics are VERY VERY poor.

    • Reply posted by Scottyboy64, today at 20:33

      Scottyboy64 replied:
      Rondon - everything that's wrong with the modern game in a nutshell

  • Comment posted by havefunenjoy, today at 20:10

    Superb match, brilliant play by Hull. Can see a couple of their players going in notebooks for future transfers.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Huddlestone

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 20:49

    Kevin friend should be sacked

    Two hand balls easy decisions but gives no reaction not even a wave away or anything just froze waiting for VAR but no VAR today

    Just shows how easy it is for refs to influence results and how they use to bottle it and give home decisions or decisions to managers who shout a lot

Top Stories

The FA Cup

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport