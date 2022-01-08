Match ends, Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1.
Chelsea predictably outclassed battling National League side Chesterfield to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round with an emphatic victory at Stamford Bridge.
In an atmosphere wonderfully enhanced by the noisy and colourful presence of around 6,000 Spirites fans, the Champions League holders stamped their class on proceedings immediately to illustrate the huge gulf between the clubs.
Chelsea, second in the Premier League with Chesterfield in the same position in their division, fielded a strong side and took only four minutes to open the scoring as Timo Werner bundled home from close range.
Callum Hudson-Odoi's curled finish doubled Chelsea's advantage before Romelu Lukaku added a third and Andreas Christensen's looping header made it 4-0 before the break.
Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea's fifth from the spot in the 55th minute after substitute Calvin Miller fouled Christian Pulisic but the big moment - and biggest cheers - came 10 minutes from time when Chesterfield substitute Akwasi Asante turned in a rebound after Marcus Bettinelli saved from Kabongo Tshimanga.
It was a moment of unforgettable, unconfined joy for Chesterfield and their fans - and fully merited for their tireless contribution to an entertaining FA Cup third round tie.
More to follow
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Bettinelli
- 31Sarr
- 4ChristensenSubstituted forBakerat 59'minutes
- 75Hall
- 22Ziyech
- 17SaúlBooked at 8mins
- 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 45'minutes
- 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forBarkleyat 66'minutes
- 10PulisicSubstituted forValeat 58'minutes
- 11Werner
- 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 5Jorginho
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 18Barkley
- 29Havertz
- 32Baker
- 54Simons
- 68Vale
- 71Webster
Chesterfield
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Loach
- 32Kerr
- 5GunningSubstituted forGrimesat 61'minutes
- 21Croll
- 20KingBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMillerat 46'minutes
- 8Weston
- 4OyelekeSubstituted forMaguireat 73'minutes
- 29Whittle
- 16KellermanSubstituted forAsanteat 66'minutes
- 19Tshimanga
- 28KhanSubstituted forMandevilleat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Miller
- 6Maguire
- 9Asante
- 10Mandeville
- 13Minter
- 17McCourt
- 18Tyson
- 22Grimes
- 23Payne
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 39,795
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Weston (Chesterfield).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Whittle (Chesterfield) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1. Akwasi Asante (Chesterfield) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kabongo Tshimanga (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).
Post update
Alex Whittle (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Malang Sarr (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kabongo Tshimanga (Chesterfield).
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fraser Kerr (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Laurence Maguire replaces Manny Oyeleke.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Baker (Chelsea).
Post update
Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
