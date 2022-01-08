The FA Cup
ChelseaChelsea5ChesterfieldChesterfield1

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: Blues ease past Chesterfield after five-star showing

By Phil McNulty at Stamford BridgeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments22

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions

Chelsea predictably outclassed battling National League side Chesterfield to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round with an emphatic victory at Stamford Bridge.

In an atmosphere wonderfully enhanced by the noisy and colourful presence of around 6,000 Spirites fans, the Champions League holders stamped their class on proceedings immediately to illustrate the huge gulf between the clubs.

Chelsea, second in the Premier League with Chesterfield in the same position in their division, fielded a strong side and took only four minutes to open the scoring as Timo Werner bundled home from close range.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's curled finish doubled Chelsea's advantage before Romelu Lukaku added a third and Andreas Christensen's looping header made it 4-0 before the break.

Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea's fifth from the spot in the 55th minute after substitute Calvin Miller fouled Christian Pulisic but the big moment - and biggest cheers - came 10 minutes from time when Chesterfield substitute Akwasi Asante turned in a rebound after Marcus Bettinelli saved from Kabongo Tshimanga.

It was a moment of unforgettable, unconfined joy for Chesterfield and their fans - and fully merited for their tireless contribution to an entertaining FA Cup third round tie.

More to follow

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Bettinelli
  • 31Sarr
  • 4ChristensenSubstituted forBakerat 59'minutes
  • 75Hall
  • 22Ziyech
  • 17SaúlBooked at 8mins
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 45'minutes
  • 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forBarkleyat 66'minutes
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forValeat 58'minutes
  • 11Werner
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 5Jorginho
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 18Barkley
  • 29Havertz
  • 32Baker
  • 54Simons
  • 68Vale
  • 71Webster

Chesterfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Loach
  • 32Kerr
  • 5GunningSubstituted forGrimesat 61'minutes
  • 21Croll
  • 20KingBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMillerat 46'minutes
  • 8Weston
  • 4OyelekeSubstituted forMaguireat 73'minutes
  • 29Whittle
  • 16KellermanSubstituted forAsanteat 66'minutes
  • 19Tshimanga
  • 28KhanSubstituted forMandevilleat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Miller
  • 6Maguire
  • 9Asante
  • 10Mandeville
  • 13Minter
  • 17McCourt
  • 18Tyson
  • 22Grimes
  • 23Payne
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
39,795

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamChesterfield
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home23
Away8
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Weston (Chesterfield).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Whittle (Chesterfield) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left.

  8. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1. Akwasi Asante (Chesterfield) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kabongo Tshimanga (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Alex Whittle (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Malang Sarr (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kabongo Tshimanga (Chesterfield).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Kerr (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Laurence Maguire replaces Manny Oyeleke.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Baker (Chelsea).

  20. Post update

    Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
FA Cup banner

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.

FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 19:43

    Given the vast difference in the standings perhaps the headline should have read 'Chesterfield score one against Chelsea'.

  • Comment posted by lovefootball, today at 19:41

    When wining. Didn’t hear Chelsea coach lamenting unfair schedule and game should be cancelled

  • Comment posted by TopGunner, today at 19:40

    Nice consolation goal for Chesterfield. You've got to love the FA cup.

  • Comment posted by Keith Sry, today at 19:39

    A few Chelsea players still need to pull their fingers out. 2nd half very wasteful around the box. Sarr still can't defend and gave the goal away with terrible positioning. Substitutions kind of killed it as a spectacle. But well done Chesterfield.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 19:39

    That's a relief that Chelsea wasn't the victims of a FA Cup upset at the hands of Chesterfield,the trolls along with the leprechauns,elves,dwarfs,ewoks,would've had a field day... Well done Chelsea, and into the next round.... KTBFFH...

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 19:38

    Some decent cash for Chesterfield too… at least £1m. Good on them.

    • Reply posted by whoknowsthefuture, today at 19:42

      whoknowsthefuture replied:
      Probably less than half of that but still a treasure trove.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 19:37

    Lukaku the sublime. Immense again today.

  • Comment posted by DeepDarkBlue, today at 19:37

    Well Done Chesterfield - played well - Onwards and upwards for The Blues - TT - top Man.

  • Comment posted by cyberdriver, today at 19:37

    That young lad Hall looks a good prospect.

  • Comment posted by ampshire, today at 19:36

    Amanda
    have you ever considered Ross Barkley

  • Comment posted by TommyRangoon, today at 19:36

    Can't help but always feel Werner and Lukaku both have the first touch drunken school boys and also the football IQ at times.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:35

    Never a danger of an upset in this one, but a great day out, and a very welcome payday, for the Spireites. And a consolation goal, too! There's lots of teams leave Stamford Bridge with nothing, and with no goals scored either...

  • Comment posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 19:35

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:40

      Raedwulf replied:
      Oh look, the 19 year old is desperate for attention again & posting rubbish in the hope of responses & downvotes. Just pass on by, folks. Chesterfield put in a good shift, but starve this sorry soul of the attention it craves. And remember the name & ignore it in future.

  • Comment posted by IBB, today at 19:35

    Lewis Hall

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 19:35

    Chelsea play better without mason mount

  • Comment posted by ampshire, today at 19:34

    Another good kid from Cobham,

  • Comment posted by DannyBoysBlues, today at 19:34

    Fair play to the Chesterfield fans, they made noise all game! Good fought out second half too.

    Chelsea was just too strong. Bring on the next round!

    #KTBFFH

  • Comment posted by Sam Platt, today at 19:34

    Next round already drawn, Chelsea v Boreham Wood, City v Kidderminster

Top Stories

The FA Cup

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport