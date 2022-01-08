Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions

Chelsea predictably outclassed battling National League side Chesterfield to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round with an emphatic victory at Stamford Bridge.

In an atmosphere wonderfully enhanced by the noisy and colourful presence of around 6,000 Spirites fans, the Champions League holders stamped their class on proceedings immediately to illustrate the huge gulf between the clubs.

Chelsea, second in the Premier League with Chesterfield in the same position in their division, fielded a strong side and took only four minutes to open the scoring as Timo Werner bundled home from close range.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's curled finish doubled Chelsea's advantage before Romelu Lukaku added a third and Andreas Christensen's looping header made it 4-0 before the break.

Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea's fifth from the spot in the 55th minute after substitute Calvin Miller fouled Christian Pulisic but the big moment - and biggest cheers - came 10 minutes from time when Chesterfield substitute Akwasi Asante turned in a rebound after Marcus Bettinelli saved from Kabongo Tshimanga.

It was a moment of unforgettable, unconfined joy for Chesterfield and their fans - and fully merited for their tireless contribution to an entertaining FA Cup third round tie.

More to follow

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 13 Bettinelli 31 Sarr 4 Christensen 75 Hall 22 Ziyech 17 Saúl 8 Kovacic 20 Hudson-Odoi 10 Pulisic 11 Werner 9 Lukaku 13 Bettinelli

31 Sarr

4 Christensen Substituted for Baker at 59' minutes

75 Hall

22 Ziyech

17 Saúl Booked at 8mins

8 Kovacic Substituted for Loftus-Cheek at 45' minutes

20 Hudson-Odoi Substituted for Barkley at 66' minutes

10 Pulisic Substituted for Vale at 58' minutes

11 Werner

9 Lukaku Substituted for Havertz at 45' minutes Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

5 Jorginho

12 Loftus-Cheek

18 Barkley

29 Havertz

32 Baker

54 Simons

68 Vale

71 Webster Chesterfield Formation 3-4-3 1 Loach 32 Kerr 5 Gunning 21 Croll 20 King 8 Weston 4 Oyeleke 29 Whittle 16 Kellerman 19 Tshimanga 28 Khan 1 Loach

32 Kerr

5 Gunning Substituted for Grimes at 61' minutes

21 Croll

20 King Booked at 29mins Substituted for Miller at 46' minutes

8 Weston

4 Oyeleke Substituted for Maguire at 73' minutes

29 Whittle

16 Kellerman Substituted for Asante at 66' minutes

19 Tshimanga

28 Khan Substituted for Mandeville at 45' minutes Substitutes 3 Miller

6 Maguire

9 Asante

10 Mandeville

13 Minter

17 McCourt

18 Tyson

22 Grimes

23 Payne Referee: Jarred Gillett Attendance: 39,795 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1. Post update Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick. Post update Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Curtis Weston (Chesterfield). Post update Attempt missed. Alex Whittle (Chesterfield) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Post update Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield). goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1. Akwasi Asante (Chesterfield) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Kabongo Tshimanga (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea). Post update Alex Whittle (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Malang Sarr (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Kabongo Tshimanga (Chesterfield). Post update Attempt saved. Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt missed. Fraser Kerr (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation. Substitution Substitution, Chesterfield. Laurence Maguire replaces Manny Oyeleke. Post update Foul by Lewis Baker (Chelsea). Post update Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.