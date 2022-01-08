The FA Cup
LeicesterLeicester City4WatfordWatford1

Leicester City 4-1 Watford: Youri Tielemans & James Maddison help FA Cup holders through

James Maddison is enjoying a real purple patch for Leicester, his goal against Watford his seventh in his past 10 matches
FA Cup holders Leicester City made an impressive start to their defence of the trophy as the much-changed Foxes swept aside fellow shadow side Watford.

Youri Tielemans - who scored City's winner at Wembley last May - put them ahead from the spot after Francisco Sierralta fouled Jannik Vestergaard.

James Maddison's cool finish doubled the lead but Joao Pedro immediately pulled one back for the Hornets.

However, strikes from Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton sealed an emphatic win.

The sides made 16 changes between them - Leicester nine and Watford seven - from their previous Premier League games, with the majority enforced by injury or Africa Cup of Nations duty.

But Leicester's mix of youth and experience proved too much for a Watford side of similar ilk - and not even a floodlight failure that lasted several minutes could knock the hosts out of their stride.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ward
  • 11Albrighton
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 38Daley-CampbellBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMarcal-Madivaduaat 45'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 62Brunt
  • 17PérezSubstituted forMcAteerat 74'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 7Barnes
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forAlvesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 45Nelson
  • 49McAteer
  • 54Marcal-Madivadua
  • 74Braybrooke
  • 77Alves

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 2Ngakia
  • 15Cathcart
  • 31Sierralta
  • 42Morris
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forGoslingat 63'minutes
  • 19SissokoSubstituted forContehat 74'minutes
  • 17FletcherSubstituted forSemaat 58'minutes
  • 18TufanSubstituted forKuckaat 64'minutes
  • 10João PedroSubstituted forFordeat 74'minutes
  • 29Hernández

Substitutes

  • 7King
  • 12Sema
  • 14Kamara
  • 16Gosling
  • 33Kucka
  • 35Elliot
  • 45Conteh
  • 47Forde
  • 48Agyakwa
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
25,710

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Lewis Brunt tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Morris.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).

  7. Post update

    Cucho Hernández (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cucho Hernández (Watford).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Harvey Barnes.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Morris.

  14. Post update

    Lewis Brunt (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Shaqai Forde (Watford).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Will Alves replaces Ademola Lookman.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 4, Watford 1. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

  19. Post update

    Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by Fox, today at 17:11

    Great win by a much weakened team -joy compounded by Newcastle losing. Who on earth would want to sign for them now?

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:10

    The Foxes have probably done the Bees a favour. Given all the absentees, it's impossible to read anything into the performances or the result, but it means Watford have no extra games, no distractions, now.

  • Comment posted by emekone, today at 17:09

    Where was Watford's identity? Yellow and black surely doesn't clash with the oppostion's blue and white kit? Not that the scoreline would have been different. But still.

  • Comment posted by HurryUpHarry, today at 17:09

    Newcastle's new owners;
    "Eddie Howe, what a great manager!"
    "Kieran Trippier is a marquee signing who will help attract other great players to Newcastle!"
    Meanwhile, back on Planet Earth......

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 17:11

      RR replied:
      The Newcastle Jawdeez got absolutely humiliated

  • Comment posted by blue crab - little pincers, today at 17:08

    WOW

    No allegiance to either team or axe to grind but there were some very suspect decisions in Leicester's favour!

  • Comment posted by Dirkster, today at 17:05

    Leicester's unavailable list was huge. Difficult days ahead, but importantly they are stoic and battle on.

  • Comment posted by sheffox, today at 17:03

    Well done to leicester's youngsters and fringe players who came in today to replace injured and acon players.

  • Comment posted by Ohio Fox, today at 17:03

    Take a bow all the kids who played today. Who knew Hamza is a centre back!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:03

    Good win for Leicester. Brendan Rodgers always takes the FA Cup seriously

  • Comment posted by Jubert, today at 17:02

    If Mike Dean had given the full-back a second yellow for the rugby tackle things may have been very different. How that wasn’t a yellow card is beyond all fathoming - and another example of our current very poor, inconsistent officiating.

    • Reply posted by Ian Naylor, today at 17:08

      Ian Naylor replied:
      You mean when he slipped??

  • Comment posted by Tiger Feet, today at 17:02

    Great performance’s by some of the kids

