Match ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1.
FA Cup holders Leicester City made an impressive start to their defence of the trophy as the much-changed Foxes swept aside fellow shadow side Watford.
Youri Tielemans - who scored City's winner at Wembley last May - put them ahead from the spot after Francisco Sierralta fouled Jannik Vestergaard.
James Maddison's cool finish doubled the lead but Joao Pedro immediately pulled one back for the Hornets.
However, strikes from Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton sealed an emphatic win.
The sides made 16 changes between them - Leicester nine and Watford seven - from their previous Premier League games, with the majority enforced by injury or Africa Cup of Nations duty.
But Leicester's mix of youth and experience proved too much for a Watford side of similar ilk - and not even a floodlight failure that lasted several minutes could knock the hosts out of their stride.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Ward
- 11Albrighton
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 38Daley-CampbellBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMarcal-Madivaduaat 45'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 62Brunt
- 17PérezSubstituted forMcAteerat 74'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7Barnes
- 37LookmanSubstituted forAlvesat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Schmeichel
- 41Stolarczyk
- 45Nelson
- 49McAteer
- 54Marcal-Madivadua
- 74Braybrooke
- 77Alves
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Bachmann
- 2Ngakia
- 15Cathcart
- 31Sierralta
- 42Morris
- 8CleverleySubstituted forGoslingat 63'minutes
- 19SissokoSubstituted forContehat 74'minutes
- 17FletcherSubstituted forSemaat 58'minutes
- 18TufanSubstituted forKuckaat 64'minutes
- 10João PedroSubstituted forFordeat 74'minutes
- 29Hernández
Substitutes
- 7King
- 12Sema
- 14Kamara
- 16Gosling
- 33Kucka
- 35Elliot
- 45Conteh
- 47Forde
- 48Agyakwa
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 25,710
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Lewis Brunt tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Morris.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).
Post update
Cucho Hernández (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cucho Hernández (Watford).
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Harvey Barnes.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Morris.
Post update
Lewis Brunt (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shaqai Forde (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Will Alves replaces Ademola Lookman.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 4, Watford 1. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Post update
Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).
No allegiance to either team or axe to grind but there were some very suspect decisions in Leicester's favour!