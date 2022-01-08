The FA Cup
MillwallMillwall1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2

Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace: Michael Olise inspires Eagles FA Cup turnaround

Michael Olise scores Crystal Palace's equaliser at Millwall in the FA Cup third round
Michael Olise netted his third Palace goal after scoring as a substitute against Leicester and West Ham in the Premier League

Michael Olise inspired a Crystal Palace turnaround to spare Jack Butland's blushes and help the Premier League side avoid an FA Cup shock at Millwall.

Former England goalkeeper Butland's howler gifted Benik Afobe the opener as Millwall deservedly led at the break.

But lively Olise, an £8m summer signing from Reading, curled home a wonderful leveller and crossed for Jean-Philippe Mateta to head home Palace's winner.

The game was marred, however, by some unsavoury scenes off the pitch.

A section of the home crowd discernibly booed Palace players taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before kick-off.

There were also audible homophobic chants directed at Palace's on-loan Chelsea attacker Conor Gallagher, while a bottle thrown from the stands struck Olise as he prepared to take a corner.

Outstanding Olise bails out Butland

Palace were without several first-team regulars including Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew, all away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations - and Olise grasped the opportunity their absences handed him.

Making just a third start for Patrick Vieira's Eagles, he almost single-handedly turned the game on its head from the moment he cut inside to bend a fine strike in off the post to bring Palace level less than a minute into the second half.

Olise curled a near-replica of that strike against the post moments later and sent another measured narrowly over before his pinpoint centre gave Mateta the easiest of tasks to head the visitors in front.

Millwall might have felt aggrieved about Mateta's involvement in the equaliser, with television replays showing he had strayed offside in the build-up, but the video assistant referee system is only in use at Premier League grounds in the FA Cup, so the goal stood.

The comeback bailed out Butland, whose last international cap came in 2018, was making just his fifth Palace appearance since joining them in October 2020.

Benik Afobe's strike was the third FA Cup goal of his career, having represented seven different clubs in the competition
Benik Afobe's strike was the third FA Cup goal of his career, having played for seven different clubs in the competition

Dawdling on the ball under pressure from two Millwall forwards, despite having two unmarked team-mates nearby, he presented it straight to Afobe, who gleefully swept home into an empty net.

Millwall had been easily the better side to that point, with Scott Malone clipping the bar direct from a corner and Afobe blazing over a decent chance from Bradshaw's near-post cross.

But they failed to build on the gift and were undone by Olise's virtuoso response, although substitute Michael Smith could have forced extra time, sending a late header straight at Butland.

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Long
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 15PearceSubstituted forBennettat 62'minutes
  • 5Cooper
  • 2McNamara
  • 24MitchellBooked at 56mins
  • 17SavilleSubstituted forKieftenbeldat 50'minutes
  • 11Malone
  • 14OjoSubstituted forBoatengat 81'minutes
  • 23AfobeSubstituted forBureyat 81'minutes
  • 9BradshawSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 10Smith
  • 20Bennett
  • 28Evans
  • 32Burey
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 38Boateng
  • 40Topalloj
  • 49Lovelace

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ButlandBooked at 82mins
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 12HughesSubstituted forMilivojevicat 81'minutes
  • 15SchluppBooked at 26minsSubstituted forRiedewaldat 88'minutes
  • 7OliseSubstituted forClyneat 88'minutes
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forÉdouardat 65'minutes
  • 10EzeSubstituted forBentekeat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 17Clyne
  • 19Matthews
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald
  • 48Wells-Morrison
  • 49Rak-Sakyi
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

  4. Post update

    Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Christian Benteke.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  10. Post update

    Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne replaces Michael Olise.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  14. Post update

    George Long (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Will Hughes.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Tyler Burey replaces Benik Afobe.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Matt Smith replaces Tom Bradshaw.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Nana Boateng replaces Sheyi Ojo.

  20. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

