Matty Pearson's late header completed the turnaround for Huddersfield against Burnley

Championship side Huddersfield came from behind to stun Premier League Burnley and reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Matty Pearson completed the turnaround for the Terriers with a close-range header three minutes from time.

Jay Rodriguez had broken the deadlock in the first half with a firm header from Ashley Westwood's cross.

The lively Josh Koroma equalised for Huddersfield after half-time before Pearson's late winner.

Burnley were without manager Sean Dyche and a number of first-team players because of Covid-19, but they were still able to field a strong side featuring the likes of Rodriguez, Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

Huddersfield, who made seven changes to the team that held in-form Blackburn Rovers to a goalless draw in their last Championship game, made the livelier start at Turf Moor, with Koroma testing fit-again Nick Pope from the edge of the box early on.

But Burnley grew into the game as the first half wore on and Terriers goalkeeper Ryan Schofield produced a fine one-handed save to prevent Rodriguez's low effort from nestling in the bottom corner.

The 32-year-old forward made no mistake moments later, sending a powerful, well-placed header past Schofield from Westwood's magnificent curling pass.

Huddersfield suffered a further blow when Schofield was forced off with a shoulder injury following a collision with Wood, with teenage back-up goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic replacing the 22-year-old in goal.

Jon Russell sent a header crashing off the woodwork in first-half stoppage time, but Carlos Corberan's side picked up where they left off in the second half and forced a deserved equaliser when Sorba Thomas' low cross found Koroma, who was left with a simple finish at the far post.

Pope produced a sensational stop to keep out Duane Holmes' goal-bound header, but Pearson was on hand to nod Thomas' corner inside the far post and send the Yorkshire club into the fourth round for the first time since 2018.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 26 Bardsley 5 Tarkowski 6 Mee 2 Lowton 8 Brownhill 16 Stephens 18 Westwood 17 Lennon 19 Rodriguez 9 Wood 1 Pope

26 Bardsley

5 Tarkowski

6 Mee

2 Lowton

8 Brownhill

16 Stephens Substituted for Dodgson at 82' minutes

18 Westwood

17 Lennon

19 Rodriguez

9 Wood Substituted for Cork at 45' minutes Substitutes 4 Cork

13 Hennessey

28 Long

37 Thomas

39 Dodgson

55 Helm

56 McGlynn Huddersfield Formation 3-4-2-1 31 Schofield 4 Pearson 32 Lees 23 Sarr 2 Ávila 6 Hogg 37 Russell 14 Ruffels 24 Sinani 10 Koroma 9 Rhodes 31 Schofield Substituted for Bilokapic at 40' minutes

4 Pearson

32 Lees

23 Sarr

2 Ávila Substituted for Thomas at 69' minutes

6 Hogg Substituted for O'Brien at 57' minutes

37 Russell

14 Ruffels

24 Sinani Substituted for Holmes at 59' minutes

10 Koroma

9 Rhodes Substituted for Ward at 70' minutes Substitutes 3 Toffolo

8 O'Brien

15 High

16 Thomas

19 Holmes

20 Turton

22 Campbell

25 Ward

