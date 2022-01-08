The FA Cup
BurnleyBurnley1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2

Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield Town: Terriers fightback stuns Clarets in FA Cup

Matty Pearson, Huddersfield
Matty Pearson's late header completed the turnaround for Huddersfield against Burnley

Championship side Huddersfield came from behind to stun Premier League Burnley and reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Matty Pearson completed the turnaround for the Terriers with a close-range header three minutes from time.

Jay Rodriguez had broken the deadlock in the first half with a firm header from Ashley Westwood's cross.

The lively Josh Koroma equalised for Huddersfield after half-time before Pearson's late winner.

Burnley were without manager Sean Dyche and a number of first-team players because of Covid-19, but they were still able to field a strong side featuring the likes of Rodriguez, Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

Huddersfield, who made seven changes to the team that held in-form Blackburn Rovers to a goalless draw in their last Championship game, made the livelier start at Turf Moor, with Koroma testing fit-again Nick Pope from the edge of the box early on.

But Burnley grew into the game as the first half wore on and Terriers goalkeeper Ryan Schofield produced a fine one-handed save to prevent Rodriguez's low effort from nestling in the bottom corner.

The 32-year-old forward made no mistake moments later, sending a powerful, well-placed header past Schofield from Westwood's magnificent curling pass.

Huddersfield suffered a further blow when Schofield was forced off with a shoulder injury following a collision with Wood, with teenage back-up goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic replacing the 22-year-old in goal.

Jon Russell sent a header crashing off the woodwork in first-half stoppage time, but Carlos Corberan's side picked up where they left off in the second half and forced a deserved equaliser when Sorba Thomas' low cross found Koroma, who was left with a simple finish at the far post.

Pope produced a sensational stop to keep out Duane Holmes' goal-bound header, but Pearson was on hand to nod Thomas' corner inside the far post and send the Yorkshire club into the fourth round for the first time since 2018.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 26Bardsley
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 2Lowton
  • 8Brownhill
  • 16StephensSubstituted forDodgsonat 82'minutes
  • 18Westwood
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 9WoodSubstituted forCorkat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 13Hennessey
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
  • 39Dodgson
  • 55Helm
  • 56McGlynn

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 31SchofieldSubstituted forBilokapicat 40'minutes
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 23Sarr
  • 2ÁvilaSubstituted forThomasat 69'minutes
  • 6HoggSubstituted forO'Brienat 57'minutes
  • 37Russell
  • 14Ruffels
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forHolmesat 59'minutes
  • 10Koroma
  • 9RhodesSubstituted forWardat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Toffolo
  • 8O'Brien
  • 15High
  • 16Thomas
  • 19Holmes
  • 20Turton
  • 22Campbell
  • 25Ward
  • 42Bilokapic
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Josh Koroma.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Owen Dodgson replaces Dale Stephens.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Dale Stephens (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Ward replaces Jordan Rhodes.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas replaces Pipa.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Comments

78 comments

  • Comment posted by MrFootballeXpert, today at 15:05

    Typical Burnley. Again an early exit from a cup competition so they can focus on yet another Premier league relegation survival campaign. It's about time they just got relegated as all they do is play to survive every season and stink the place out with their direct football. Clearly no ambition to move up the table or go for a cup run.

  • Comment posted by MM, today at 15:01

    Burnley better get used to losing to Championship teams. Small town club with small town ambition doesn’t deserve a place in the PL

    • Reply posted by and he takes that chance, today at 15:05

      and he takes that chance replied:
      I don’t support Burnley but why don’t they deserve a place ? , they got their on merit like any other club

  • Comment posted by ycajunorg, today at 15:00

    History for Town. First FA Cup win over a team from a higher division. It has been a long time coming.

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 15:00

    Burnley can concentrate on premier league survival. The Cup would have been a distraction.

  • Comment posted by Irons, today at 15:00

    Fans moan about teams like City spending so much ruining the game the moan Burnley dont spend and show ambition and should not be in the top flight.

  • Comment posted by north west football , today at 14:59

    Huddersfield are a decent side and well managed . They frustrated Rovers last week so I thought they’d give Burnley a decent game today , despite making seven changes from the team that earned a creditable draw at Ewood .

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 14:54

    Burnley ... I mean, just what are they for ?
    Swindon Town had a go last night, and played a better brand of football. I'm so glad Burnley are not my team

  • Comment posted by RyanBeckett44, today at 14:54

    Looks like Burnley have found their level. Hopefully they’ll end up in the EFL next season, utterly boring team with archaic tactics. Cornet must have been off his head when he agreed to go there

  • Comment posted by Alan Hirst, today at 14:54

    Good performance Town. Carlos is starting to win me over.. Good tactics today. Thomas,OBrien and Holmes’ introduction was certainly affective .

    • Reply posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 15:07

      AndyBoothsCreakyKnees replied:
      "effective"
      Just saying... ;)

      UTT 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:54

    Burnley are focusing on avoiding relegation. I still fancy them to stay up this season

  • Comment posted by Fishinabarrel, today at 14:52

    Great result.
    Especially as its Town in the cup away at a Prem team.
    Result speaks for itself great day, well done lads!

  • Comment posted by Captain Haddocks fishy fingers, today at 14:51

    Burney should just fade away peacefully. Any club whose ambition is to hang on to EPL survival induces "sympathy fatigue" and would not be missed.

    We

  • Comment posted by The Monk, today at 14:51

    A good old fashioned Yorkshire Derby - really thought this fixture had the makings of the underdogs pulling off a surprise win, but Huddersfield played well enough to avoid that.

    • Reply posted by templar , today at 14:55

      templar replied:
      Yorkshire? You sure

  • Comment posted by valjester, today at 14:50

    Well done, Huddersfield. Striking a blow for the Football League.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:00

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      You mean a blow for the Premier League? Huddersfield was representing the football league. lol

  • Comment posted by MancTerrier, today at 14:50

    Superb in-game changes from Corboran today. Hoping that Koroma kicks on now, because he could be like a new signing.

    Would like to see us land a midfielder or two in this window to give us a decent shot at pushing for the playoffs

  • Comment posted by Fred, today at 14:50

    Dyche in

  • Comment posted by barrett, today at 14:50

    I hope Town avoid West Ham in the next draw after their admirable thrashing of Leeds tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 14:49

    For me, Burnley's goal was down to Schofield, he'd come out unnecessarily just before and clattered Lees and I think that was why he stayed on his line when he should have come and claimed the ball ahead of Rodriguez. Credit to Manuel tho, the subs made the difference and Sorba claims another 2 assists.

    Koroma needs to be less greedy, takes far too many hit and hope shots on instead of passing it

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 14:48

    When is Dyche going?

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:02

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      When Burnley get relegated. Like Wilder at Sheffield Utd these manager types are safe as long as they keep their team in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 14:47

    Burnley need to concentrate on the league I know but they are a shambles at the moment

