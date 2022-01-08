Match ends, Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Championship side Huddersfield came from behind to stun Premier League Burnley and reach the FA Cup fourth round.
Matty Pearson completed the turnaround for the Terriers with a close-range header three minutes from time.
Jay Rodriguez had broken the deadlock in the first half with a firm header from Ashley Westwood's cross.
The lively Josh Koroma equalised for Huddersfield after half-time before Pearson's late winner.
- Relive Burnley v Huddersfield and follow the rest of Saturday's FA Cup games, including match highlights
Burnley were without manager Sean Dyche and a number of first-team players because of Covid-19, but they were still able to field a strong side featuring the likes of Rodriguez, Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.
Huddersfield, who made seven changes to the team that held in-form Blackburn Rovers to a goalless draw in their last Championship game, made the livelier start at Turf Moor, with Koroma testing fit-again Nick Pope from the edge of the box early on.
But Burnley grew into the game as the first half wore on and Terriers goalkeeper Ryan Schofield produced a fine one-handed save to prevent Rodriguez's low effort from nestling in the bottom corner.
The 32-year-old forward made no mistake moments later, sending a powerful, well-placed header past Schofield from Westwood's magnificent curling pass.
Huddersfield suffered a further blow when Schofield was forced off with a shoulder injury following a collision with Wood, with teenage back-up goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic replacing the 22-year-old in goal.
Jon Russell sent a header crashing off the woodwork in first-half stoppage time, but Carlos Corberan's side picked up where they left off in the second half and forced a deserved equaliser when Sorba Thomas' low cross found Koroma, who was left with a simple finish at the far post.
Pope produced a sensational stop to keep out Duane Holmes' goal-bound header, but Pearson was on hand to nod Thomas' corner inside the far post and send the Yorkshire club into the fourth round for the first time since 2018.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 26Bardsley
- 5Tarkowski
- 6Mee
- 2Lowton
- 8Brownhill
- 16StephensSubstituted forDodgsonat 82'minutes
- 18Westwood
- 17Lennon
- 19Rodriguez
- 9WoodSubstituted forCorkat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 13Hennessey
- 28Long
- 37Thomas
- 39Dodgson
- 55Helm
- 56McGlynn
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 31SchofieldSubstituted forBilokapicat 40'minutes
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 23Sarr
- 2ÁvilaSubstituted forThomasat 69'minutes
- 6HoggSubstituted forO'Brienat 57'minutes
- 37Russell
- 14Ruffels
- 24SinaniSubstituted forHolmesat 59'minutes
- 10Koroma
- 9RhodesSubstituted forWardat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Toffolo
- 8O'Brien
- 15High
- 16Thomas
- 19Holmes
- 20Turton
- 22Campbell
- 25Ward
- 42Bilokapic
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Josh Koroma.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Owen Dodgson replaces Dale Stephens.
Post update
Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Dale Stephens (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Ward replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sorba Thomas replaces Pipa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.
Swindon Town had a go last night, and played a better brand of football. I'm so glad Burnley are not my team
Especially as its Town in the cup away at a Prem team.
Result speaks for itself great day, well done lads!
We
Would like to see us land a midfielder or two in this window to give us a decent shot at pushing for the playoffs
Koroma needs to be less greedy, takes far too many hit and hope shots on instead of passing it