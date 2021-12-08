Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Cole Palmer's goal against Swindon was his first in the FA Cup

Teenager Cole Palmer scored one and made another as Covid-hit Manchester City brushed aside League Two Swindon Town to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

City manager Pep Guardiola was absent from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel, the Premier League leaders named a strong team and were merciless against a side 72 places below them in the English football pyramid.

Bernardo Silva met a low cross from 19-year-old Palmer to put last year's beaten semi-finalists ahead early on, with Gabriel Jesus making it two after the Robins gifted the visitors possession on the edge of the area.

Ilkay Gundogan beat Lewis Ward with a free-kick from 25 yards to make it 3-0, but the Swindon goalkeeper did well to save a Jesus penalty minutes later after Silva was fouled by Jordan Lyden inside the box.

Harry McKirdy pulled a goal back for the hosts late on, only for Palmer to complete the scoring for City with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

While Guardiola had to follow the game from afar, his assistant - and stand-in boss against Swindon - Rodolfo Borrell revealed before the game that the 50-year-old would remain "connected" with those that made the trip to Wiltshire.

Borrell made just four changes to the side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday, despite the club being hit by an outbreak since that game.

Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were among those not travelling, but defender Kyle Walker was recalled and midfielder Gundogan was handed the captain's armband on his return to the starting XI.

Midfielder Palmer was handed a first FA Cup start and made an immediate impression with fine work on the edge of the box to create space to tee up Silva for a close-range finish for the opener.

Silva could have had a hat-trick before the break, but wasted chances either side of that goal.

Swindon gifted City their second as they tried to play it out from the back. Jesus collected possession and traded passes with Kevin de Bruyne before coolly beating Ward.

Gundogan's free-kick just before the hour put the result beyond doubt, but Ward's penalty save and McKirdy's fine low finish to beat Zack Steffen at his near post ensured Swindon fans had plenty to celebrate even though Palmer emphasised City's dominance with the pick of the goals late on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Swindon Formation 3-1-4-2 12 Ward 24 Hunt 4 Conroy 2 Odimayo 25 Reed 22 Hayden 8 Lyden 7 Gladwin 3 Iandolo 11 McKirdy 9 Simpson 12 Ward

24 Hunt

4 Conroy

2 Odimayo Substituted for Crichlow at 71' minutes

25 Reed Substituted for East at 87' minutes

22 Hayden

8 Lyden

7 Gladwin Substituted for Williams at 71' minutes

3 Iandolo

11 McKirdy Substituted for Dabre at 87' minutes

9 Simpson Substituted for Parsons at 83' minutes Substitutes 5 Crichlow

13 Mildenhall

16 O'Brien

20 Williams

26 East

29 Parsons

30 Dabre

32 Cowmeadow

42 Grant Man City Formation 4-3-3 13 Steffen 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 6 Aké 27 Cancelo 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 80 Palmer 20 Bernardo Silva 9 Gabriel Jesus 13 Steffen

2 Walker Booked at 80mins

3 Rúben Dias

6 Aké Substituted for Mbete at 86' minutes

27 Cancelo

17 De Bruyne Substituted for McAtee at 66' minutes Booked at 90mins

16 Rodri Booked at 64mins

8 Gündogan Substituted for Lavia at 83' minutes

80 Palmer Substituted for Kayky at 86' minutes

20 Bernardo Silva

9 Gabriel Jesus Substitutes 14 Laporte

33 Carson

37 Kayky

52 Bobb

56 Egan-Riley

79 Mbete

84 Slicker

87 McAtee

90 Lavia Referee: Darren England Attendance: 14,753 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Manchester City 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Manchester City 4. Post update Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City). Post update Kaine Hayden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking James McAtee (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by James McAtee (Manchester City). Post update Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ellis Iandolo. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Parsons (Swindon Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaine Hayden. Post update Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Substitution Substitution, Swindon Town. Ryan East replaces Louis Reed. Substitution Substitution, Swindon Town. Mohammad Dabre replaces Harry McKirdy because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Kayky replaces Cole Palmer. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Luke Mbete replaces Nathan Aké. Substitution Substitution, Swindon Town. Harry Parsons replaces Tyreece Simpson. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Romeo Lavia replaces Ilkay Gündogan. goal Goal! Goal! Swindon Town 1, Manchester City 4. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer. Post update Attempt missed. Romoney Crichlow (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ellis Iandolo with a cross following a set piece situation. Booking Kyle Walker (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

