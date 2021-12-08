Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Manchester City 4.
Teenager Cole Palmer scored one and made another as Covid-hit Manchester City brushed aside League Two Swindon Town to reach the FA Cup fourth round.
City manager Pep Guardiola was absent from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus.
Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel, the Premier League leaders named a strong team and were merciless against a side 72 places below them in the English football pyramid.
Bernardo Silva met a low cross from 19-year-old Palmer to put last year's beaten semi-finalists ahead early on, with Gabriel Jesus making it two after the Robins gifted the visitors possession on the edge of the area.
Ilkay Gundogan beat Lewis Ward with a free-kick from 25 yards to make it 3-0, but the Swindon goalkeeper did well to save a Jesus penalty minutes later after Silva was fouled by Jordan Lyden inside the box.
Harry McKirdy pulled a goal back for the hosts late on, only for Palmer to complete the scoring for City with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.
While Guardiola had to follow the game from afar, his assistant - and stand-in boss against Swindon - Rodolfo Borrell revealed before the game that the 50-year-old would remain "connected" with those that made the trip to Wiltshire.
Borrell made just four changes to the side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday, despite the club being hit by an outbreak since that game.
Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were among those not travelling, but defender Kyle Walker was recalled and midfielder Gundogan was handed the captain's armband on his return to the starting XI.
Midfielder Palmer was handed a first FA Cup start and made an immediate impression with fine work on the edge of the box to create space to tee up Silva for a close-range finish for the opener.
Silva could have had a hat-trick before the break, but wasted chances either side of that goal.
Swindon gifted City their second as they tried to play it out from the back. Jesus collected possession and traded passes with Kevin de Bruyne before coolly beating Ward.
Gundogan's free-kick just before the hour put the result beyond doubt, but Ward's penalty save and McKirdy's fine low finish to beat Zack Steffen at his near post ensured Swindon fans had plenty to celebrate even though Palmer emphasised City's dominance with the pick of the goals late on.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Ward
- 24Hunt
- 4Conroy
- 2OdimayoSubstituted forCrichlowat 71'minutes
- 25ReedSubstituted forEastat 87'minutes
- 22Hayden
- 8Lyden
- 7GladwinSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
- 3Iandolo
- 11McKirdySubstituted forDabreat 87'minutes
- 9SimpsonSubstituted forParsonsat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Crichlow
- 13Mildenhall
- 16O'Brien
- 20Williams
- 26East
- 29Parsons
- 30Dabre
- 32Cowmeadow
- 42Grant
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Steffen
- 2WalkerBooked at 80mins
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6AkéSubstituted forMbeteat 86'minutes
- 27Cancelo
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forMcAteeat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16RodriBooked at 64mins
- 8GündoganSubstituted forLaviaat 83'minutes
- 80PalmerSubstituted forKaykyat 86'minutes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Gabriel Jesus
Substitutes
- 14Laporte
- 33Carson
- 37Kayky
- 52Bobb
- 56Egan-Riley
- 79Mbete
- 84Slicker
- 87McAtee
- 90Lavia
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 14,753
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Manchester City 4.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Post update
Kaine Hayden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
James McAtee (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James McAtee (Manchester City).
Post update
Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ellis Iandolo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Parsons (Swindon Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaine Hayden.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Ryan East replaces Louis Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Mohammad Dabre replaces Harry McKirdy because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kayky replaces Cole Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Luke Mbete replaces Nathan Aké.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Harry Parsons replaces Tyreece Simpson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Romeo Lavia replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, Manchester City 4. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romoney Crichlow (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ellis Iandolo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.
Good entertainment too, with City using more first teamers than they might have preferred and the youngsters performing well. Something for everyone to enjoy, really.
As a result the bookmakers odds on Swindon springing a surprise drop to 7-1.
Then we see a City starting eleven that cost a combined £427 million!
Who's kidding who here?