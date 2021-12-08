The FA Cup
SwindonSwindon Town1Man CityManchester City4

FA Cup: Covid-hit Manchester City beat Swindon 4-1 to reach fourth round

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Cole Palmer scores Manchester city's fourth against Swindon
Cole Palmer's goal against Swindon was his first in the FA Cup

Teenager Cole Palmer scored one and made another as Covid-hit Manchester City brushed aside League Two Swindon Town to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

City manager Pep Guardiola was absent from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Despite seven first-team players being among those who could not travel, the Premier League leaders named a strong team and were merciless against a side 72 places below them in the English football pyramid.

Bernardo Silva met a low cross from 19-year-old Palmer to put last year's beaten semi-finalists ahead early on, with Gabriel Jesus making it two after the Robins gifted the visitors possession on the edge of the area.

Ilkay Gundogan beat Lewis Ward with a free-kick from 25 yards to make it 3-0, but the Swindon goalkeeper did well to save a Jesus penalty minutes later after Silva was fouled by Jordan Lyden inside the box.

Harry McKirdy pulled a goal back for the hosts late on, only for Palmer to complete the scoring for City with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

While Guardiola had to follow the game from afar, his assistant - and stand-in boss against Swindon - Rodolfo Borrell revealed before the game that the 50-year-old would remain "connected" with those that made the trip to Wiltshire.

Borrell made just four changes to the side that beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday, despite the club being hit by an outbreak since that game.

Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were among those not travelling, but defender Kyle Walker was recalled and midfielder Gundogan was handed the captain's armband on his return to the starting XI.

Midfielder Palmer was handed a first FA Cup start and made an immediate impression with fine work on the edge of the box to create space to tee up Silva for a close-range finish for the opener.

Silva could have had a hat-trick before the break, but wasted chances either side of that goal.

Swindon gifted City their second as they tried to play it out from the back. Jesus collected possession and traded passes with Kevin de Bruyne before coolly beating Ward.

Gundogan's free-kick just before the hour put the result beyond doubt, but Ward's penalty save and McKirdy's fine low finish to beat Zack Steffen at his near post ensured Swindon fans had plenty to celebrate even though Palmer emphasised City's dominance with the pick of the goals late on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Ward
  • 24Hunt
  • 4Conroy
  • 2OdimayoSubstituted forCrichlowat 71'minutes
  • 25ReedSubstituted forEastat 87'minutes
  • 22Hayden
  • 8Lyden
  • 7GladwinSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
  • 3Iandolo
  • 11McKirdySubstituted forDabreat 87'minutes
  • 9SimpsonSubstituted forParsonsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Crichlow
  • 13Mildenhall
  • 16O'Brien
  • 20Williams
  • 26East
  • 29Parsons
  • 30Dabre
  • 32Cowmeadow
  • 42Grant

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Steffen
  • 2WalkerBooked at 80mins
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6AkéSubstituted forMbeteat 86'minutes
  • 27Cancelo
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forMcAteeat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16RodriBooked at 64mins
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forLaviaat 83'minutes
  • 80PalmerSubstituted forKaykyat 86'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Gabriel Jesus

Substitutes

  • 14Laporte
  • 33Carson
  • 37Kayky
  • 52Bobb
  • 56Egan-Riley
  • 79Mbete
  • 84Slicker
  • 87McAtee
  • 90Lavia
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
14,753

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home5
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Comments

Join the conversation

164 comments

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 22:06

    Loved being in that Swindon crowd tonight, a goal and penalty save to celebrate while watching players far better than anything else I'll see this season. Thank you city for playing de bruyne et al when most teams would have stuck their reserves out

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 22:08

      for11 replied:
      That was their reserves

  • Comment posted by numptylad, today at 21:58

    Well played Swindon.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:19

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Gave Man City a better game than many a PL team has this season.

  • Comment posted by Jefficity , today at 22:00

    Well done robins - good luck in promotion chase

  • Comment posted by BLM and all, today at 21:59

    Great to see both teams putting out a team and not hiding behind Covid until the Africa Cup of Nations ends.

    • Reply posted by Chuffy Mc, today at 22:13

      Chuffy Mc replied:
      Not nice to see people who just don't understand the rules of different cups. League Cup you have to name a squad and you can't play ineligible players. FA Cup you don't have to name a squad so can bring players in from youth teams. Do you see how facts can make people look stupid?

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 21:58

    Manchester City respect every cup competition they participate in.

    • Reply posted by Arken, today at 22:06

      Arken replied:
      Just the domestic ones apparently!
      51 years of treating European competition with disrespect.

  • Comment posted by mark phillips, today at 22:04

    Just wanted to see the ball going to Cole Palmer, what a talent!!!

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:21

      kevirl replied:
      Who will have to leave to play regularly

  • Comment posted by James, today at 22:08

    A sign of better times ahead. From where we were 6 months ago to now the result didn't really matter. Good to see us score and for City to bring the 1st team. We didn't disgrace ourselves. It is for days like this that makes it all worthwhile. Not a bad game either!

    • Reply posted by Samulam, today at 22:15

      Samulam replied:
      Good Luck for the season. Good side.

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 22:10

    Not a City fan but I hope Cole Palmer becomes a regular in the City first team like Foden. It's nice seeing homegrown talent being given a chance. As a Chelsea fan they have often been criticised for not doing that enough but over the last few years it has changed, hope City can do the same.

    • Reply posted by yaschmidt, today at 22:13

      yaschmidt replied:
      It would be GREAT for England/Wales

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 22:06

    Cole Palmer is going to be a special player.

    • Reply posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 22:09

      HarveytheGreat replied:
      As long as he keeps in the right company outside the game.
      Sure look at Mendy.

  • Comment posted by Monksie, today at 22:05

    First of all, well played Swindon. They deserved their goal for never letting their heads drop and, considering the almighty mess their club was in during the summer I'm chuffed they've got a windfall from this tie.

    Good entertainment too, with City using more first teamers than they might have preferred and the youngsters performing well. Something for everyone to enjoy, really.

  • Comment posted by Gnugent, today at 22:04

    Palmer getting better every game, futures bright for England.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 22:02

    Well played Swindon, well played City - a thoroughly entertaining game of football

  • Comment posted by Deano86, today at 22:05

    Swindon tried to play football and weren’t a set of hatchet men, which was good to see. I would have liked to see the MC youth players have half an hour, subs made too late for me.

  • Comment posted by Samulam, today at 22:05

    Cole Palmer has been like that all season. He's going to be a star if he keeps working.

  • Comment posted by ToffeeReggin, today at 22:03

    "Covid hit City" lol okay pal. I see one player who wouldn't start in the PL..

    • Reply posted by Samulam, today at 22:10

      Samulam replied:
      I think these are the platers who have have Covid: Foden, Grealish, Stones, Zinchenko, Sterling, Ederson, Fernandinho.

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 22:03

    We were told today that Man City had been decimated with 21 cases of Covid.
    As a result the bookmakers odds on Swindon springing a surprise drop to 7-1.
    Then we see a City starting eleven that cost a combined £427 million!
    Who's kidding who here?

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 22:07

      Monksie replied:
      1 first team player on the bench, or does your obvious bias prevent you from looking that far?

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:02

    The Robin’s defence weren’t very Reliant!!!!

  • Comment posted by Lanc1979, today at 22:06

    Well played Swindon. Never really in it, but better as the game progressed. Hayden excellent for most of the game, McKirdy never giving up and deserving the goal. Back to gaining promotion. COYR!

  • Comment posted by djk69, today at 22:05

    Not the best game but credit to Swindon and their fans for getting behind the team and making a night of it. City outclassed them without much effort though and the result was never in doubt.

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 22:24

      topo replied:
      And you expected different? Just credit a lower level team for having a go, and not being completely embarrassed......

  • Comment posted by Murphy45, today at 22:05

    Well done blues as in the hat which is all that matters, a big well done to Swindon as you did your club proud !

