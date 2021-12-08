Swindon Town v Manchester City

Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Ward
- 2Odimayo
- 4Conroy
- 24Hunt
- 25Reed
- 22Hayden
- 7Gladwin
- 8Lyden
- 3Iandolo
- 9Simpson
- 11McKirdy
Substitutes
- 5Crichlow
- 13Mildenhall
- 16O'Brien
- 20Williams
- 26East
- 29Parsons
- 30Dabre
- 32Cowmeadow
- 42Grant
Man City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Steffen
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6Aké
- 27Cancelo
- 17De Bruyne
- 16Rodri
- 8Gündogan
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 80Palmer
Substitutes
- 14Laporte
- 33Carson
- 37Chagas
- 52Bobb
- 56Egan-Riley
- 79Mbete
- 84Slicker
- 87McAtee
- 90Lavia
- Referee:
- Darren England
