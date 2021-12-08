The FA Cup
SwindonSwindon Town20:00Man CityManchester City
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Ward
  • 2Odimayo
  • 4Conroy
  • 24Hunt
  • 25Reed
  • 22Hayden
  • 7Gladwin
  • 8Lyden
  • 3Iandolo
  • 9Simpson
  • 11McKirdy

Substitutes

  • 5Crichlow
  • 13Mildenhall
  • 16O'Brien
  • 20Williams
  • 26East
  • 29Parsons
  • 30Dabre
  • 32Cowmeadow
  • 42Grant

Man City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Steffen
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 27Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 80Palmer

Substitutes

  • 14Laporte
  • 33Carson
  • 37Chagas
  • 52Bobb
  • 56Egan-Riley
  • 79Mbete
  • 84Slicker
  • 87McAtee
  • 90Lavia
Referee:
Darren England
