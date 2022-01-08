Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans was knocked unconscious and received treatment for eight minutes

Sunderland captain Corry Evans is "OK" after being knocked unconscious in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Evans was stretchered off following lengthy treatment after colliding with his own goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

"He's OK. He was knocked out," said Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

"I am not sure where we stand with concussion protocols but there's no fractured neck or anything like that which is good to hear."

The Northern Ireland midfielder, 31, received treatment for eight minutes after coming together with Patterson while trying to clear the ball.

Johnson added: "It was a brave challenge and one he has got to make because it was important, but it is good news [he is uninjured]."

Evans sustained a serious head injury while playing for Blackburn Rovers in January 2020 when he required surgery on a fractured skull and shattered eye socket. He returned to action that June.

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson struck in the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a 3-3 draw against their fellow League One promotion contenders Sunderland.

Johnson added he was "chuffed with the performance" but added he was "disappointed to concede in the last 90 seconds" after a battling performance at Adams Park.