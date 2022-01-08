Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran had to hold off a fightback from Dergview to progress

Championship leaders Newry City have dumped rivals and Irish Premiership side Warrenpoint Town out of the Irish Cup after a 2-1 victory at Milltown.

Sean Murray scored a late winner on his debut as Glentoran beat Dergview 3-2.

Jamie Browne and Graham Crown brought Dergview level after Robbie McDaid's first-half double.

Carrick Rangers, Portadown, Dundela and Queen's University also progressed to the next round.

Stuart King's Carrick Rangers beat east Antrim neighbours Ballyclare Comrades 2-0 at Dixon Park while Portadown battled last Limavady United 1-0.

Dundela fought past fellow Championship side 3-2 at Wilgar Park while Queen's University beat Newington 2-0.

Debutant Murray spared Glentoran's blushes after a late fightback from Championship side Dergview nearly set-up a huge cup upset at Darragh Park.

McDaid netted a first-half double, the first a close-range tap in before a superb second from the edge of the area, to give the Glens a comfortable lead.

However Dergview hit back midway through the second half when Browne poked the ball past Aaron McCarey and former Coleraine defender Crown headed home an equaliser with five minutes to play.

Murray had the final say 68 seconds later when his effort from 30 yards bounced off the wet surface and landed in the bottom corner to break Dergview's resolve and book Glenotran's spot in the second round.

