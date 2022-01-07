Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Antonio has eight league goals so far this season

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has signed a new contract until 2024 with the option of a further year.

Antonio, 31, joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015 and his contract was due to expire in 2023.

The Jamaica international has 54 league goals for West Ham and became their all-time Premier League top scorer earlier this season.

"We've extended one or two contracts behind the scenes," said West Ham boss David Moyes.

"We've gone about our business quietly, trying to do things behind the scenes and trying to do things correctly."

Antonio already has eight Premier League goals this season and has scored in the Hammers' ongoing Uefa Europa League campaign.

West Ham host Leeds at London Stadium in their FA Cup third-round tie this Sunday (14:00 GMT).