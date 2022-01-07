Last updated on .From the section Luton

Mick Harford completed his course of radiotherapy before Christmas

Luton Town assistant manager Mick Harford will return to the dugout for Sunday's FA Cup tie against Harrogate following prostate cancer treatment.

The 62-year-old's condition was diagnosed in December 2020 and he has had a course of radiotherapy.

"I'm just pleased to back in full-time," he told the club website. external-link

He will be joined alongside manager Nathan Jones by former Hatters captain Alan Sheehan, who has been appointed as first-team coach.

Harford made more than 200 appearances across two spells for Luton during his playing career, including the 1988 League Cup final win over Arsenal.

He also managed the team in 2008-09 and had two subsequent periods as caretaker boss.

Staff at the Championship club raised more than £27,000 to help towards the cost of his cancer treatment and he has now been given the all-clear to resume his day-to-day role.

"I still have to carry on with my appointments at the hospital, but it's great to come back into such a positive, bubbly environment. It makes me feel a lot better, and I feel really positive about moving forward," he said.

"Sunday is the third round of the FA Cup, which is big in my heart, so obviously I'm looking forward to the challenge as we move into a busy second half of the season. It takes your mind off things and you can get stuck into your work here. I can just be focused on the football.

"The support I've had from supporters, the club, the board, the management, staff and players has been unbelievable, and really helped me through. I can't thank them enough."

Jones said everyone was delighted to have Harford back at the club and that he had made an "instant impact" in training this week.

"He is a massive part of the culture and the environment here. Mick and I always spoke about his return, when it would be and it had to be when he felt right," said Jones.

"Having done a few days and kept his hand in, he's just felt really comfortable and he really feels that now is the right time."