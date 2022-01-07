Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Freya Gregory and Missy Goodwin have represented England at various youth levels

Leicester City have signed Aston Villa winger Freya Gregory and forward Missy Goodwin until the end of the season.

The 18-year-olds represented England at youth level and came through Villa's academy system.

Gregory, who joins on loan, has made six appearances for Villa this season and scored in last season's derby draw with Birmingham City.

"I'm buzzing, just to get playing, doing what I know I can do and prove myself in the league," she said.

"It's an ambitious club and I'm excited to join."

Goodwin made her senior debut for Villa on 17 November in the League Cup defeat by Sheffield United.

She said: "It's a great environment and the facilities speak for themselves.

"It's a club that has got great ambitions and the process that they have been through so far just to get into WSL is fantastic and it's something that I couldn't wait to join."