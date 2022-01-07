Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Theo Corbeanu (right) has won six caps for Canada and scored two goals

MK Dons have signed teenage forward Theo Corbeanu on loan from Premier League side Wolves until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Canada international has been on loan at the Dons' fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday, where he scored twice in 18 appearances this term.

"I'm very excited - this is a new chapter for me," Corbeanu said. external-link

Corbeanu is the Dons' first signing of the transfer window.

He joined Wolves as a youth player before signing a three-year contract in October 2020. His only first-team appearance so far came as a substitute in Wolves' Premier League defeat at Tottenham in May last year.

"When I heard that (head coach) Liam Manning and MK Dons were interested in me, I was excited," Corbeanu added.

"I played against the team earlier this season and I knew this is a club that plays a very positive style of football and I think, at this point in time, it is the right next step for me."

