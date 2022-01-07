Last updated on .From the section Ayr

Lee Bullen is the new Ayr United head coach after severing his long connection with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 50-year-old has left his position in charge of the Under-23 side at Hillsborough to take over at Somerset Park.

He replaces Jim Duffy, who was sacked in December after just over two months in the role.

Bullen had been coaching with the Owls since 2011 and had three brief spells as first team caretaker.

"Lee's previous experiences and numerous personal qualities makes him an ideal candidate for the position, especially at this time in our evolution," said Ayr chairman David Smith external-link .

The former Dunfermline and Falkirk defender, also turned out for Sheffield Wednesday between 2004-08, famously playing in all 11 positions for the South Yorkshire club.

Ayr United sit seventh in the Scottish Championship, four points above bottom side Morton.

Bullen's first task will be taking on league leaders Arbroath on Saturday.