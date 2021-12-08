Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Liam Shaw is under contract with Celtic until May 2025

Motherwell have signed Liam Shaw on loan from Celtic for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, moved to Celtic Park from Sheffield Wednesday in June.

However, he has made just one start and one appearance as a substitute for the Glasgow club.

"He's motivated and eager to play football and we look forward to working with him," said Motherwell boss Graham Alexander.

Meanwhile, midfielder Robbie Crawford has left Fir Park to join Partick Thistle in the Championship.

The 27-year-old Crawford made 29 appearances for Motherwell after arriving from Livingston, initially on loan, in September 2020, but did not feature in the league this season.

