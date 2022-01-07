Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leigh Griffiths will find out today if his Dundee loan has been cut short. The Celtic striker, 31, has struggled to get himself fit and firing on Tayside, scoring twice in 14 games. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro has emerged as a January target for New York Red Bulls. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers will offer pre-contracts to Hearts' John Souttar and fellow centre-back Danilho Doekhi, the Vitesse Arnhem captain, this month. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirms "lots of clubs" have made contact about Calvin Ramsay but there have been no bids for the teenage full-back yet. (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic are to snap up Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny in a deal worth an initial €150,000 with a range of add-on clauses - and were determined to get the teenager after missing out on Everton captain Seamus Coleman from the same club 13 years ago. (Irish Mirror) external-link

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander says that Liam Shaw can slot straight into his team but stressed the soon-to-be-announced loan signing from Celtic isn't guaranteed a start at Fir Park. (Herald) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander reckons more clubs in the Premiership would benefit Scottish football. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian are in talks to bring in a central defender after the double-signing of Harry Clarke and Ewan Henderson yesterday. (Scotsman) external-link

James Sands has revealed that a conversation with Claudio Reyna, the former Rangers midfielder, convinced him to take the next step of his promising career at Ibrox. (Times) external-link

Rangers new boy James Sands is a "fierce competitor" who will prove a great signing, according to USA head coach Gregg Berhalter. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link