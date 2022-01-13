Scottish Championship
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle19:45KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Firhill Stadium

Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock

Friday 14th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath21108333151838
2Inverness CT20106427151236
3Kilmarnock20113626141236
4Raith Rovers219842820835
5Partick Thistle1995532181432
6Hamilton216692436-1224
7Ayr205691932-1321
8Morton203892231-917
9Queen of Sth2045111931-1217
10Dunfermline202991836-1815
