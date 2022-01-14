Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton hit the crossbar, had a goal disallowed and a penalty saved before scoring the equaliser

A late own goal from Joachim Andersen salvaged a point for Brighton in an eventful encounter with Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton had a goal disallowed and a penalty saved in the first half before Conor Gallagher's 69th-minute strike.

The Palace midfielder, who coolly slotted in Jeffrey Schlupp's cut-back, looked to have snatched all three points for the visitors.

With three minutes left, Neal Maupay's low cross was deflected in by Andersen.

It was a deserved equaliser for Brighton after they created numerous chances but were denied by goalkeeper Jack Butland, who was in fine form.

Butland stopped Pascal Gross from the spot in the first half, kept out Leandro Trossard following a huge error from defender Joel Ward and later tipped Jakub Moder's effort over the bar.

Brighton's Moder also hit the crossbar within minutes of the restart after Maupay had earlier bundled a finish over the line, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on Butland.

Both Maupay's disallowed effort and the awarded penalty decision came after referee Robert Jones consulted the pitchside VAR monitor effectively.

In a frenetic few minutes before half time, Jones awarded the spot-kick when Will Hughes had his arms around Joel Veltman but Gross' poor attempt was saved. From the resulting corner, Maupay had a high boot as he challenged Butland's grip on the ball on the goalline.

Palace were holding on in the final minutes as Brighton pushed for a winner but the hosts had to settle for a point.

Brighton leave it late again

Brighton have scored six goals in the final five minutes of Premier League games this season, a joint high with Chelsea and Manchester City

There had been a decisive 90th-minute goal in the previous three league encounters between these two rivals so it was inevitable late drama would feature again.

Brighton had done everything but score when Gallagher sent the away end wild with a cool finish against the run of play.

Palace had rarely troubled keeper Robert Sanchez - his best save was to deny team-mate Adam Webster who sent a deflection towards goal under pressure from Odsonne Edouard at the near post.

But Brighton, typically, did not give up and continued to put pressure on the visitors, eventually reaping the rewards when Maupay's low cross was flicked in by the unfortunate Andersen.

Manager Graham Potter had looked distraught when Gallagher scored for Palace, but he had clenched fists and a look of relief when his side hit back with time running out.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Burn Average rating 8.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 5.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 6.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 6.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 6.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 5.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 5.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 5.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Crystal Palace Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Butland Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 5.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 5.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Hughes Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 5.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 5.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 5.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 4.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Benteke Average rating 4.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-1-2-1-2 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 4 Webster 33 Burn 3 Cucurella 14 Lallana 13 Groß 10 Mac Allister 15 Moder 11 Trossard 9 Maupay 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman Substituted for Welbeck at 73' minutes

4 Webster

33 Burn

3 Cucurella

14 Lallana Substituted for Lamptey at 56' minutes

13 Groß Substituted for March at 73' minutes

10 Mac Allister

15 Moder

11 Trossard

9 Maupay Substitutes 2 Lamptey

16 Scherpen

17 Alzate

18 Welbeck

20 March

25 Caicedo

28 Roberts

42 Leonard

58 Ferguson Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 1 Butland 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 23 Gallagher 12 Hughes 15 Schlupp 7 Olise 22 Édouard 10 Eze 1 Butland

2 Ward

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

23 Gallagher

12 Hughes Booked at 61mins

15 Schlupp

7 Olise Substituted for Benteke at 81' minutes

22 Édouard Substituted for Mateta at 66' minutes

10 Eze Booked at 44mins Substituted for Milivojevic at 66' minutes Substitutes 4 Milivojevic

13 Guaita

14 Mateta

17 Clyne

20 Benteke

34 Kelly

36 Ferguson

44 Riedewald

49 Rak-Sakyi Referee: Robert Jones Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Post update Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey. Post update Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell. goal Goal! Own Goal by Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace. Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Post update Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Michael Olise. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Michael Olise. Post update Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Danny Welbeck replaces Joël Veltman. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward