Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1.
A late own goal from Joachim Andersen salvaged a point for Brighton in an eventful encounter with Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.
Brighton had a goal disallowed and a penalty saved in the first half before Conor Gallagher's 69th-minute strike.
The Palace midfielder, who coolly slotted in Jeffrey Schlupp's cut-back, looked to have snatched all three points for the visitors.
With three minutes left, Neal Maupay's low cross was deflected in by Andersen.
It was a deserved equaliser for Brighton after they created numerous chances but were denied by goalkeeper Jack Butland, who was in fine form.
Butland stopped Pascal Gross from the spot in the first half, kept out Leandro Trossard following a huge error from defender Joel Ward and later tipped Jakub Moder's effort over the bar.
Brighton's Moder also hit the crossbar within minutes of the restart after Maupay had earlier bundled a finish over the line, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on Butland.
Both Maupay's disallowed effort and the awarded penalty decision came after referee Robert Jones consulted the pitchside VAR monitor effectively.
In a frenetic few minutes before half time, Jones awarded the spot-kick when Will Hughes had his arms around Joel Veltman but Gross' poor attempt was saved. From the resulting corner, Maupay had a high boot as he challenged Butland's grip on the ball on the goalline.
Palace were holding on in the final minutes as Brighton pushed for a winner but the hosts had to settle for a point.
Brighton leave it late again
There had been a decisive 90th-minute goal in the previous three league encounters between these two rivals so it was inevitable late drama would feature again.
Brighton had done everything but score when Gallagher sent the away end wild with a cool finish against the run of play.
Palace had rarely troubled keeper Robert Sanchez - his best save was to deny team-mate Adam Webster who sent a deflection towards goal under pressure from Odsonne Edouard at the near post.
But Brighton, typically, did not give up and continued to put pressure on the visitors, eventually reaping the rewards when Maupay's low cross was flicked in by the unfortunate Andersen.
Manager Graham Potter had looked distraught when Gallagher scored for Palace, but he had clenched fists and a look of relief when his side hit back with time running out.
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34VeltmanSubstituted forWelbeckat 73'minutes
- 4Webster
- 33Burn
- 3Cucurella
- 14LallanaSubstituted forLampteyat 56'minutes
- 13GroßSubstituted forMarchat 73'minutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 15Moder
- 11Trossard
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 16Scherpen
- 17Alzate
- 18Welbeck
- 20March
- 25Caicedo
- 28Roberts
- 42Leonard
- 58Ferguson
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23Gallagher
- 12HughesBooked at 61mins
- 15Schlupp
- 7OliseSubstituted forBentekeat 81'minutes
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 66'minutes
- 10EzeBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 13Guaita
- 14Mateta
- 17Clyne
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
- 36Ferguson
- 44Riedewald
- 49Rak-Sakyi
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
Goal!
Own Goal by Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace. Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1.
Post update
Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Michael Olise.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Michael Olise.
Post update
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Danny Welbeck replaces Joël Veltman.
