BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1

Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Late own goal gives Brighton deserved draw

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Brighton goal
Brighton hit the crossbar, had a goal disallowed and a penalty saved before scoring the equaliser

A late own goal from Joachim Andersen salvaged a point for Brighton in an eventful encounter with Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton had a goal disallowed and a penalty saved in the first half before Conor Gallagher's 69th-minute strike.

The Palace midfielder, who coolly slotted in Jeffrey Schlupp's cut-back, looked to have snatched all three points for the visitors.

With three minutes left, Neal Maupay's low cross was deflected in by Andersen.

It was a deserved equaliser for Brighton after they created numerous chances but were denied by goalkeeper Jack Butland, who was in fine form.

Butland stopped Pascal Gross from the spot in the first half, kept out Leandro Trossard following a huge error from defender Joel Ward and later tipped Jakub Moder's effort over the bar.

Brighton's Moder also hit the crossbar within minutes of the restart after Maupay had earlier bundled a finish over the line, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on Butland.

Both Maupay's disallowed effort and the awarded penalty decision came after referee Robert Jones consulted the pitchside VAR monitor effectively.

In a frenetic few minutes before half time, Jones awarded the spot-kick when Will Hughes had his arms around Joel Veltman but Gross' poor attempt was saved. From the resulting corner, Maupay had a high boot as he challenged Butland's grip on the ball on the goalline.

Palace were holding on in the final minutes as Brighton pushed for a winner but the hosts had to settle for a point.

Brighton leave it late again

Graham Potter
Brighton have scored six goals in the final five minutes of Premier League games this season, a joint high with Chelsea and Manchester City

There had been a decisive 90th-minute goal in the previous three league encounters between these two rivals so it was inevitable late drama would feature again.

Brighton had done everything but score when Gallagher sent the away end wild with a cool finish against the run of play.

Palace had rarely troubled keeper Robert Sanchez - his best save was to deny team-mate Adam Webster who sent a deflection towards goal under pressure from Odsonne Edouard at the near post.

But Brighton, typically, did not give up and continued to put pressure on the visitors, eventually reaping the rewards when Maupay's low cross was flicked in by the unfortunate Andersen.

Manager Graham Potter had looked distraught when Gallagher scored for Palace, but he had clenched fists and a look of relief when his side hit back with time running out.

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanSubstituted forWelbeckat 73'minutes
  • 4Webster
  • 33Burn
  • 3Cucurella
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forLampteyat 56'minutes
  • 13GroßSubstituted forMarchat 73'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 15Moder
  • 11Trossard
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 16Scherpen
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
  • 20March
  • 25Caicedo
  • 28Roberts
  • 42Leonard
  • 58Ferguson

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 12HughesBooked at 61mins
  • 15Schlupp
  • 7OliseSubstituted forBentekeat 81'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 66'minutes
  • 10EzeBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 13Guaita
  • 14Mateta
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly
  • 36Ferguson
  • 44Riedewald
  • 49Rak-Sakyi
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away7

