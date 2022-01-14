Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
GabonGabon0GhanaGhana1

Afcon 2021: Gabon v Ghana

Line-ups

Gabon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Amonome
  • 3Oyono
  • 5Ecuele MangaBooked at 24mins
  • 25Assoumou
  • 14Ameka
  • 17Biyogo Poko
  • 19Martinsson-Ngouali
  • 6Obiang
  • 12Kanga
  • 7Boupendza
  • 20Bouanga

Substitutes

  • 2Moucketou-Moussounda
  • 11Allevinah
  • 15Eneme-Ella
  • 16Mfa Mezui
  • 21Noubi Fotso
  • 22Ndzengue
  • 23Nzé
  • 24Sambissa
  • 26Biteghé
  • 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende

Ghana

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Wollacott
  • 2Yiadom
  • 18Amartey
  • 23Djiku
  • 17Baba
  • 5ParteyBooked at 36mins
  • 21Baba
  • 8Kyereh
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10A Ayew
  • 22Sulemana

Substitutes

  • 1Nurudeen
  • 3Baffour
  • 4Mensah
  • 6Addo
  • 7Issahaku
  • 12Ati Zigi
  • 13Boakye
  • 14Mensah
  • 15Paintsil
  • 19Owusu
  • 25Tetteh
  • 26Mumin
Referee:
Lahlou Benbraham

Match Stats

Home TeamGabonAway TeamGhana
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by André Ayew (Ghana).

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Ayew (Ghana) header from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana with a cross.

  3. Booking

    Thomas Partey (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Ghana).

  5. Post update

    André Biyogo Poko (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Ghana).

  7. Post update

    Guélor Kanga (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Alexander Djiku (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Louis Ameka (Gabon).

  10. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Johann Obiang (Gabon).

  12. Post update

    André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Oyono (Gabon).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).

  15. Post update

    Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana).

  17. Post update

    Serge-Junior Martinsson-Ngouali (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Booking

    Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Ghana21011103
3Gabon21011103
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories