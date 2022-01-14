Hand ball by André Ayew (Ghana).
Line-ups
Gabon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Amonome
- 3Oyono
- 5Ecuele MangaBooked at 24mins
- 25Assoumou
- 14Ameka
- 17Biyogo Poko
- 19Martinsson-Ngouali
- 6Obiang
- 12Kanga
- 7Boupendza
- 20Bouanga
Substitutes
- 2Moucketou-Moussounda
- 11Allevinah
- 15Eneme-Ella
- 16Mfa Mezui
- 21Noubi Fotso
- 22Ndzengue
- 23Nzé
- 24Sambissa
- 26Biteghé
- 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende
Ghana
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Wollacott
- 2Yiadom
- 18Amartey
- 23Djiku
- 17Baba
- 5ParteyBooked at 36mins
- 21Baba
- 8Kyereh
- 9J Ayew
- 10A Ayew
- 22Sulemana
Substitutes
- 1Nurudeen
- 3Baffour
- 4Mensah
- 6Addo
- 7Issahaku
- 12Ati Zigi
- 13Boakye
- 14Mensah
- 15Paintsil
- 19Owusu
- 25Tetteh
- 26Mumin
- Referee:
- Lahlou Benbraham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. André Ayew (Ghana) header from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana with a cross.
Thomas Partey (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Ghana).
André Biyogo Poko (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Ghana).
Guélor Kanga (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alexander Djiku (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Ameka (Gabon).
Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johann Obiang (Gabon).
André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Oyono (Gabon).
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).
Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana).
Serge-Junior Martinsson-Ngouali (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon).
