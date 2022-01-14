Attempt saved. Bruce Kangwa (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Malawi
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Kakhobwe
- 21Chirwa
- 19MzavaSubstituted forChaziyaat 27'minutes
- 5Chembezi
- 2Sanudi
- 17Banda
- 8Idana
- 10Madinga
- 11Mhango
- 9Mbulu
- 22Muyaba
Substitutes
- 1Thomu
- 3Petro
- 4Cholopi
- 6Chirwa
- 7Mhone
- 12Fodyah
- 13Banda
- 14Ngalande
- 15Chaziya
- 20Chester
- 26Davie
- 27Phiri
Zimbabwe
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Mhari
- 22Chimwemwe
- 5Takwara
- 15HadebeBooked at 29mins
- 14Bhasera
- 4Madzongwe
- 7Wadi
- 17Musona
- 8Benyu
- 12KangwaBooked at 20mins
- 10Kadewere
Substitutes
- 2Murwira
- 3Zemura
- 6Mudimu
- 9Moyo
- 11Tigere
- 13Kamusoko
- 16Mahachi
- 18Dube
- 19Muskwe
- 20Muduhwa
- 21Shumba
- 23Mapisa
- Referee:
- Dahane Beida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Richard Mbulu (Malawi).
Post update
Attempt saved. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chimwemwe Idana (Malawi).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe).
Post update
Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Gerald Takwara.
Booking
Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe).
Post update
Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Malawi. Lawrence Chaziya replaces Limbikani Mzava because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ernest Kakhobwe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruce Kangwa with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe).
Post update
Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tinotenda Kadewere.
Post update
Hand ball by Chimwemwe Idana (Malawi).