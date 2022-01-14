Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
MalawiMalawi0ZimbabweZimbabwe1

Afcon 2021: Malawi v Zimbabwe

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Malawi

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Kakhobwe
  • 21Chirwa
  • 19MzavaSubstituted forChaziyaat 27'minutes
  • 5Chembezi
  • 2Sanudi
  • 17Banda
  • 8Idana
  • 10Madinga
  • 11Mhango
  • 9Mbulu
  • 22Muyaba

Substitutes

  • 1Thomu
  • 3Petro
  • 4Cholopi
  • 6Chirwa
  • 7Mhone
  • 12Fodyah
  • 13Banda
  • 14Ngalande
  • 15Chaziya
  • 20Chester
  • 26Davie
  • 27Phiri

Zimbabwe

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Mhari
  • 22Chimwemwe
  • 5Takwara
  • 15HadebeBooked at 29mins
  • 14Bhasera
  • 4Madzongwe
  • 7Wadi
  • 17Musona
  • 8Benyu
  • 12KangwaBooked at 20mins
  • 10Kadewere

Substitutes

  • 2Murwira
  • 3Zemura
  • 6Mudimu
  • 9Moyo
  • 11Tigere
  • 13Kamusoko
  • 16Mahachi
  • 18Dube
  • 19Muskwe
  • 20Muduhwa
  • 21Shumba
  • 23Mapisa
Referee:
Dahane Beida

Match Stats

Home TeamMalawiAway TeamZimbabwe
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruce Kangwa (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Richard Mbulu (Malawi).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Chimwemwe Idana (Malawi).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe).

  9. Post update

    Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Gerald Takwara.

  11. Booking

    Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe).

  13. Post update

    Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Malawi. Lawrence Chaziya replaces Limbikani Mzava because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ernest Kakhobwe.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruce Kangwa with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe).

  18. Post update

    Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tinotenda Kadewere.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Chimwemwe Idana (Malawi).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi201101-11
4Zimbabwe201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Gabon11001013
3Ghana100101-10
4Comoros200202-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories