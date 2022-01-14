Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Guinea).
Line-ups
Senegal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dieng
- 21Mbaye
- 4Cissé
- 22Diallo
- 2Ciss
- 25Loum
- 8Kouyaté
- 20Sarr
- 10Mané
- 27Thiam
- 9Dia
Substitutes
- 6Mendy
- 7Keita
- 11Diallo
- 13Lopy
- 17Sarr
- 19Diédhiou
- 23Gomis
- 24Name
- 28Faty
Guinea
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Keita
- 7Cissé
- 5Sow
- 13Camara
- 4Conté
- 3Sylla
- 14Kourouma Kourouma
- 6Diawara
- 8Keïta
- 11Bayo
- 10Guilavogui
Substitutes
- 2Sylla
- 12Conté
- 15Dyrestam
- 17Kanté
- 18Soumah
- 19Kané
- 21Kaba
- 22Koné
- 24Konaté
- 25Diallo
- 26Camara
- 27Siby
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Ibrahima Mbaye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ibrahima Cissé (Guinea).
Mame Thiam (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Pape Abou Cissé.
Attempt blocked. Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Bayo.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Saïdou Sow.
Mohamed Camara (Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).
Foul by Mamadou Loum (Senegal).
Naby Keïta (Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Pape Abou Cissé.
Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea).
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ilaix Moriba (Guinea) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
Ilaix Moriba (Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
