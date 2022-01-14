Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
SenegalSenegal0GuineaGuinea0

Afcon 2021: Senegal v Guinea

Line-ups

Senegal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 21Mbaye
  • 4Cissé
  • 22Diallo
  • 2Ciss
  • 25Loum
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 20Sarr
  • 10Mané
  • 27Thiam
  • 9Dia

Substitutes

  • 6Mendy
  • 7Keita
  • 11Diallo
  • 13Lopy
  • 17Sarr
  • 19Diédhiou
  • 23Gomis
  • 24Name
  • 28Faty

Guinea

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Keita
  • 7Cissé
  • 5Sow
  • 13Camara
  • 4Conté
  • 3Sylla
  • 14Kourouma Kourouma
  • 6Diawara
  • 8Keïta
  • 11Bayo
  • 10Guilavogui

Substitutes

  • 2Sylla
  • 12Conté
  • 15Dyrestam
  • 17Kanté
  • 18Soumah
  • 19Kané
  • 21Kaba
  • 22Koné
  • 24Konaté
  • 25Diallo
  • 26Camara
  • 27Siby
Referee:
Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Match Stats

Home TeamSenegalAway TeamGuinea
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Guinea).

  2. Post update

    Ibrahima Mbaye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Cissé (Guinea).

  4. Post update

    Mame Thiam (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Guinea).

  6. Post update

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Pape Abou Cissé.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Bayo.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Saïdou Sow.

  11. Post update

    Mohamed Camara (Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mamadou Loum (Senegal).

  14. Post update

    Naby Keïta (Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Pape Abou Cissé.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea).

  18. Post update

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilaix Moriba (Guinea) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Ilaix Moriba (Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
