Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Morocco
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Bono
- 2Hakimi
- 6Saïss
- 5Aguerd
- 3Masina
- 4S Amrabat
- 28Tissoudali
- 15Amallah
- 7Louza
- 17Boufal
- 9El Kaabi
Substitutes
- 8Ounahi
- 10El-Haddadi
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 13Chair
- 14Aboukhlal
- 18Chakla
- 19En-Nesyri
- 20Alakouch
- 22Tagnaouti
- 24Mmaee
- 27Rahimi
Comoros
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Ben Boina
- 19Youssouf
- 12M'Dahoma
- 6Abdou
- 15Youssouf
- 13Abdullah
- 22Bakari
- 10M'ChangamaBooked at 18mins
- 8Bachirou
- 7SelemaniBooked at 16mins
- 21Ben Nabouhane
Substitutes
- 2Abdallah
- 3Alhadhur
- 4Zahary
- 5Ali Mohamed
- 11Aboubakari
- 14M'Madi
- 17Youssouf
- 18Bourhane
- 20Mogni
- 23Ahamada
- 25Moussa
- 26Mohamed
- Referee:
- Sadok Selmi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Faïz Selemani.
Post update
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).
Post update
Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Faïz Selemani (Comoros).
Post update
Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).
Post update
Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Bendjaloud Youssouf.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Selim Amallah.
Post update
Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).
Post update
El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Morocco) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Tarik Tissoudali (Morocco).
Post update
Rafidine Abdullah (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Imrân Louza (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros).
Booking
Faïz Selemani (Comoros) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Morocco 1, Comoros 0. Selim Amallah (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.