Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
MoroccoMorocco1ComorosComoros0

Afon 2021: Morocco v Comoros

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Morocco

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 6Saïss
  • 5Aguerd
  • 3Masina
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 28Tissoudali
  • 15Amallah
  • 7Louza
  • 17Boufal
  • 9El Kaabi

Substitutes

  • 8Ounahi
  • 10El-Haddadi
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 18Chakla
  • 19En-Nesyri
  • 20Alakouch
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 24Mmaee
  • 27Rahimi

Comoros

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ben Boina
  • 19Youssouf
  • 12M'Dahoma
  • 6Abdou
  • 15Youssouf
  • 13Abdullah
  • 22Bakari
  • 10M'ChangamaBooked at 18mins
  • 8Bachirou
  • 7SelemaniBooked at 16mins
  • 21Ben Nabouhane

Substitutes

  • 2Abdallah
  • 3Alhadhur
  • 4Zahary
  • 5Ali Mohamed
  • 11Aboubakari
  • 14M'Madi
  • 17Youssouf
  • 18Bourhane
  • 20Mogni
  • 23Ahamada
  • 25Moussa
  • 26Mohamed
Referee:
Sadok Selmi

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamComoros
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Faïz Selemani.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).

  4. Post update

    Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Faïz Selemani (Comoros).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).

  8. Post update

    Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Bendjaloud Youssouf.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Selim Amallah.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).

  12. Post update

    El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Morocco) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tarik Tissoudali (Morocco).

  15. Post update

    Rafidine Abdullah (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Imrân Louza (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros).

  19. Booking

    Faïz Selemani (Comoros) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Morocco 1, Comoros 0. Selim Amallah (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi201101-11
4Zimbabwe201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Gabon11001013
3Ghana100101-10
4Comoros200202-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories