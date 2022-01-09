Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Team of the season so far: Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) 7.2; Left-back: Andy Robertson (Liverpool) 6.91; Central defence: Shane Duffy (Brighton) 7.07 and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 6.96; Right-back: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) 6.98; Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham) 7.22, Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) 7.14, N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) 7.04; Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 7.31, Kai Havertz (Chelsea) 7.23, Michail Antonio (West Ham) 7.19

The 2021-22 Premier League season has provided plenty of drama so far and showcased some stellar performances.

Mohamed Salah is setting the pace in the race for the Golden Boot and Ederson is leading the chase for the Golden Glove, awarded to the keeper who has kept the most Premier League clean sheets.

In each game, we have given you the opportunity to rate each player involved out of 10.

Based on those ratings, pictured above are your top performers so far. The criterion to qualify for team of the season is that every player must have played at least nine league games.

What is noticeable is that there are no Manchester City players in the XI - despite Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders establishing a 10-point cushion at the top.

Ederson has 11 clean sheets - more than any other keeper - yet it is Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, with nine clean sheets, who has a place in your team of the season so far.

Four Manchester City players - Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri - have completed more passes than any other players yet none make the team.

Two of the XI play for West Ham, including forward Michail Antonio whose eight goals have helped propel the Hammers into Champions League contention.

Brighton defenders Shane Duffy and Tariq Lamptey also score favourably, while European champions Chelsea have two players in the side - Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante.

Conor Gallagher, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, also makes the team.

Unsurprisingly after their starts to the season, no Manchester United or Tottenham players make the team of the season so far.

But there is still time for that to change before the end of the campaign.

Remember, you can continue to rate the players during Premier League games and up to half an hour after the final whistle.

The average score of each player will determine your team of the year in May.

Your team's top three players (minimum nine Premier League appearances)

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale 7.2, Emile Smith Rowe 6.78, Takehiro Tomiyasu 6.73.

Aston Villa: John McGinn 6.62, Emiliano Martinez 6.4, Ollie Watkins 6.27.

Brentford: Ivan Toney 6.88, David Raya 6.87, Bryan Mbeumo 6.52.

Brighton: Shane Duffy 7.07, Tariq Lamptey 6.98, Yves Bissouma 6.74.

Burnley: Maxwel Cornet 6.62, Nick Pope 6.06, Ben Mee 5.85.

Chelsea: Kai Havertz 7.23, N'Golo Kante 7.04, Mateo Kovacic 6.71.

Crystal Palace: Conor Gallagher 7.14, Odsonne Edouard 6.77, Michael Olise 6.41.

Everton: Demarai Gray 6.04, Abdoulaye Doucoure 5.98, Andros Townsend 5.77.

Leeds: Raphinha 6.97, Kalvin Phillips 6.96, Illan Meslier 6.6.

Leicester: Youri Tielemans 6.37, Jamie Vardy 6.27, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 6.2.

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah 7.31, Virgil van Dijk 6.96, Andy Robertson 6.91.

Manchester City: Bernardo Silva 6.89, Phil Foden 6.8, Rodri 6.65.

Manchester United: David de Gea 5.95, Raphael Varane 5.61, Cristiano Ronaldo 5.4.

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin 6.28, Callum Wilson 5.78, Joe Willock 5.29.

Norwich: Billy Gilmour 6.33, Lukas Rupp 6.03, Grant Hanley 5.97.

Southampton: Che Adams 6.88, Valentino Livramento 6.84, Armando Broja 6.68.

Tottenham: Son Heung-min 6.68, Lucas Moura 6.13, Hugo Lloris 5.81.

Watford: Ismaila Sarr 6.33, Emmanuel Dennis 6.22. Joshua King 6.0

West Ham: Declan Rice 7.22, Michail Antonio 7.19, Jarrod Bowen 7.1.

Wolves: Ruben Neves 6.87, Hwang Hee-chan 6.86, Raul Jimenez 6.82.