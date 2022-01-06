Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan3RomaRoma1

AC Milan 3-1 Roma: Olivier Giroud among scorers for Milan; Tammy Abraham scores for Roma

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud's goal was his fifth since moving to AC Milan from Chelsea in July

AC Milan closed the gap on Serie A leaders Inter Milan to a point after a home win over Jose Mourinho's Roma.

The hosts took an eighth-minute lead when Olivier Giroud converted a penalty following a handball by former Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham.

Milan made it 2-0 with Junior Messias' follow-up after Giroud hit the post.

England striker Abraham pulled one back, steering in Lorenzo Pellegrini's shot, but substitute Rafael Leao broke clear to score Milan's third goal.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a chance to add a fourth in injury time, but saw his penalty, awarded after Leao had been brought down by Gianluca Mancini, saved by ex-Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Mancini was shown his second yellow card for the challenge as Roma ended the game with nine men - right wing-back Rick Karsdorp had been sent off for two bookable offences in the 74th minute.

Abraham, who has now scored 13 goals for Roma in all competitions since his £34m move from Chelsea in August, had a chance to make it 2-2 in the second half but his shot from 22 yards was superbly pushed wide by home goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham's goal was his seventh in Serie A for Roma and he has also scored six times in the Europa Conference League

The victory leaves Milan second on 45 points from 20 matches, after Inter's game at Bologna was cancelled amid farcical scenes earlier on Thursday.

Bologna were banned from playing by their local health authority, but with Serie A refusing to cancel matches, Inter were forced to turn up and train before the game, as normal.

Roma, seventh in Serie A, are 14 points behind Inter and this was their first loss in five matches in all competitions.

Both Brahim Diaz and Alessandro Florenzi also hit the crossbar for Milan, who are hoping to win the Italian title for the first time since 2010-11.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 25FlorenziSubstituted forContiat 78'minutes
  • 20Kalulu
  • 46Gabbia
  • 19HernándezBooked at 44mins
  • 8Tonali
  • 33KrunicBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBakayokoat 64'minutes
  • 30Messias
  • 10DíazSubstituted forMaldiniat 88'minutes
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 64'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 14Conti
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 83Mirante
  • 91Stanga
  • 92Nava

Roma

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 90mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 71'minutes
  • 2KarsdorpBooked at 74mins
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 71'minutes
  • 5ViñaSubstituted forCristanteat 71'minutes
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 18minsSubstituted forPérezat 85'minutes
  • 9AbrahamBooked at 7minsSubstituted forShomurodovat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 8Villar
  • 11Pérez
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 67Mastrantonio
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 3, Roma 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 3, Roma 1.

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Gianluca Mancini (Roma) for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Penalty AC Milan. Rafael Leão draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Gianluca Mancini (Roma) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  10. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Rafael Leão tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Daniel Maldini replaces Brahim Díaz.

  13. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Carles Pérez replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.

  16. Booking

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Theo Hernández.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan19144149153446
2AC Milan20143343232045
3Napoli20133436142242
4Atalanta19115338241438
5Juventus2010462718934
6Fiorentina1910273425932
7Roma2010283224832
8Lazio209564237532
9Empoli208483337-428
10Bologna198382731-427
11Hellas Verona207673633327
12Torino197482319425
13Sassuolo206773132-125
14Udinese184862628-220
15Sampdoria2055102837-920
16Venezia1945101834-1617
17Spezia2044122041-2116
18Cagliari2027111941-2213
19Genoa2019102038-1812
20Salernitana1822141142-318
View full Italian Serie A table

