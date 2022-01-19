Championship
HullHull City2BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Hull City 2-0 Blackburn Rovers: Revived Tigers end Rovers' unbeaten run

Last updated on .From the section Championship

George Honeyman celebrates his first goal for Hull against Blackburn
Honeyman's early goal helped Hull to only their fourth home win of the season so far

A buoyant Hull City ended Blackburn Rovers' 10-match unbeaten run with a three points to celebrate the announcement of the club's takeover by the Acun Medya Group.

George Honeyman found the back of the net after just eight minutes for the hosts to give them an early lead.

Ben Brereton Diaz had a penalty appeal turned down for the visitors after he was pushed over in the box, while Reda Khadra had a long-range shot saved.

Blackburn piled on the pressure after the break, but Tom Eaves' header doubled Hull's lead midway through the half to secure the victory.

The announcement of Hull's buy-out by the Turkish-based group came just 90 minutes before kick-off and the crowd inside the MKM Stadium was enlivened by the news.

The Tigers had not won in their previous five matches, a marked contrast to in-form Blackburn who have been on a rampage in the Championship, winning seven of their last eight and only conceding one goal in that run.

But with new owner Acun Ilicali in the stands, the Hull players were clearly keen to put on a show and they started the brighter side.

Despite having the second-worst scoring record in the league, they soon found the net as Eaves did well to keep a long ball from the back in play, before Ryan Longman picked out Honeyman who tucked it past Thomas Kaminski for his fourth of the season.

Blackburn looked out of sorts and struggled to string passes together and when Brereton Diaz did break free to force a save out of Nathan Baxter, he was flagged offside.

Not long after he again got through on goal and was shoved to ground by Di'Shon Bernard. The referee, however, waved a penalty away, much to the dismay of Tony Mowbray and the striker.

A mistake by Hull keeper Nathan Baxter almost allowed Khadra to equalise, but Bernard spared his blushes by running back to block the shot.

Blackburn had a flurry of chances soon after the break, with Brereton Diaz and Darragh Lenihan both having shots saved, but Hull withstood the pressure and looked dangerous at the other end.

Ryan Longman missed a golden chance from a corner to put Hull 2-0 ahead, scuffing his shot from close range and sent it wide.

The midfielder then sent a high cross into the box, which Eaves headed home for the second goal, although Blackburn may feel a little aggrieved after Kaminski appeared to have been fouled by Sean McLaughlin.

Keane Lewis-Potter should have had their third minutes later, but he fired wide after Kaminski had brilliantly palmed Honeyman's initial effort onto the post.

Lewis-Potter also saw another two shots go narrowly wide in the closing 10 minutes as Hull comfortably wrapped up their fourth home win of the season to move themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Baxter
  • 24Bernard
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 19Williams
  • 6Smallwood
  • 8Docherty
  • 16LongmanSubstituted forSmithat 88'minutes
  • 10HoneymanSubstituted forJonesat 90+5'minutes
  • 9Eaves
  • 11Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 18Moncur
  • 21Fleming
  • 22Smith
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 25Arthur
  • 28Jones

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26LenihanBooked at 88mins
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 11Rankin-CostelloSubstituted forAyalaat 68'minutes
  • 8RothwellBooked at 81mins
  • 21BuckleySubstituted forJohnsonat 68'minutes
  • 20Edun
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forMarkandayat 68'minutes
  • 22BreretonBooked at 90mins
  • 7Khadra

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 6Davenport
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 15Brown
  • 18Markanday
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
13,950

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Greg Docherty tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Callum Jones replaces George Honeyman.

  5. Booking

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Greg Docherty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Smith (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.

  10. Post update

    Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

  13. Post update

    Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Greg Docherty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Tyler Smith replaces Ryan Longman.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean McLoughlin.

  19. Post update

    Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham26166470234754
2Bournemouth26147543232049
3Blackburn27147644301449
4QPR2513573830844
5West Brom26119631201142
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2711883330341
8Stoke2511593025538
9Coventry2410773328537
10Nottm Forest2610793328537
11Luton249873629735
12Sheff Utd249693132-133
13Millwall258982728-133
14Preston258982932-333
15Blackpool2696112732-533
16Bristol City2686123245-1330
17Swansea237792732-528
18Birmingham2677122639-1328
19Hull2675142231-926
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2684143047-1722
22Peterborough2454152148-2719
23Derby2681172524114
24Barnsley2428141636-2014
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport