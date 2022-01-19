Match ends, Hull City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.
A buoyant Hull City ended Blackburn Rovers' 10-match unbeaten run with a three points to celebrate the announcement of the club's takeover by the Acun Medya Group.
George Honeyman found the back of the net after just eight minutes for the hosts to give them an early lead.
Ben Brereton Diaz had a penalty appeal turned down for the visitors after he was pushed over in the box, while Reda Khadra had a long-range shot saved.
Blackburn piled on the pressure after the break, but Tom Eaves' header doubled Hull's lead midway through the half to secure the victory.
The announcement of Hull's buy-out by the Turkish-based group came just 90 minutes before kick-off and the crowd inside the MKM Stadium was enlivened by the news.
The Tigers had not won in their previous five matches, a marked contrast to in-form Blackburn who have been on a rampage in the Championship, winning seven of their last eight and only conceding one goal in that run.
But with new owner Acun Ilicali in the stands, the Hull players were clearly keen to put on a show and they started the brighter side.
Despite having the second-worst scoring record in the league, they soon found the net as Eaves did well to keep a long ball from the back in play, before Ryan Longman picked out Honeyman who tucked it past Thomas Kaminski for his fourth of the season.
Blackburn looked out of sorts and struggled to string passes together and when Brereton Diaz did break free to force a save out of Nathan Baxter, he was flagged offside.
Not long after he again got through on goal and was shoved to ground by Di'Shon Bernard. The referee, however, waved a penalty away, much to the dismay of Tony Mowbray and the striker.
A mistake by Hull keeper Nathan Baxter almost allowed Khadra to equalise, but Bernard spared his blushes by running back to block the shot.
Blackburn had a flurry of chances soon after the break, with Brereton Diaz and Darragh Lenihan both having shots saved, but Hull withstood the pressure and looked dangerous at the other end.
Ryan Longman missed a golden chance from a corner to put Hull 2-0 ahead, scuffing his shot from close range and sent it wide.
The midfielder then sent a high cross into the box, which Eaves headed home for the second goal, although Blackburn may feel a little aggrieved after Kaminski appeared to have been fouled by Sean McLaughlin.
Keane Lewis-Potter should have had their third minutes later, but he fired wide after Kaminski had brilliantly palmed Honeyman's initial effort onto the post.
Lewis-Potter also saw another two shots go narrowly wide in the closing 10 minutes as Hull comfortably wrapped up their fourth home win of the season to move themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Baxter
- 24Bernard
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 19Williams
- 6Smallwood
- 8Docherty
- 16LongmanSubstituted forSmithat 88'minutes
- 10HoneymanSubstituted forJonesat 90+5'minutes
- 9Eaves
- 11Lewis-Potter
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 18Moncur
- 21Fleming
- 22Smith
- 23Huddlestone
- 25Arthur
- 28Jones
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kaminski
- 26LenihanBooked at 88mins
- 25van Hecke
- 16Wharton
- 11Rankin-CostelloSubstituted forAyalaat 68'minutes
- 8RothwellBooked at 81mins
- 21BuckleySubstituted forJohnsonat 68'minutes
- 20Edun
- 9GallagherSubstituted forMarkandayat 68'minutes
- 22BreretonBooked at 90mins
- 7Khadra
Substitutes
- 4Johnson
- 5Ayala
- 6Davenport
- 13Pears
- 14Butterworth
- 15Brown
- 18Markanday
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 13,950
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Post update
Offside, Hull City. Greg Docherty tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Callum Jones replaces George Honeyman.
Booking
Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Greg Docherty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyler Smith (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.
Post update
Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
Post update
Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Greg Docherty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Tyler Smith replaces Ryan Longman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean McLoughlin.
Post update
Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).