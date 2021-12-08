Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Dan Nlundulu scored just once for Lincoln City in 21 appearances earlier this season

Cheltenham Town have agreed to bring in Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu on loan until the end of the season.

Nlundulu, 22, was previously at Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal and made his last appearance for the Imps against Cheltenham on 11 December.

He has also made 12 Premier League appearances for his parent club.

Nlundulu's arrival at the Robins comes on the same day striker Kyle Vassell agreed to leave Cheltenham by mutual consent having made 22 appearances.

