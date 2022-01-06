Irish Premiership: 'Totally unacceptable' - Coleraine fined for supporter misconduct
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Coleraine have been fined by the Irish FA for supporter misconduct in December's Irish Premiership defeat by Glentoran.
The club have been hit with a £200 fine after items were thrown at Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.
"This form of behaviour is totally unacceptable," said Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry.
"It is a shame the actions of a small minority of people means we have been fined."
He added: "We have enjoyed healthy attendances at The Showgrounds so far this season and we won't accept behaviour like this."
Oran Kearney's Bannsiders lost the game 2-0 on 22 December after brothers Jay and Rory Donnelly netted for Glentoran.
A Coleraine statement added: "Supporter misconduct must be avoided - including sectarian chanting to stop - as the club runs the risk of even costlier punishments being imposed."
There was also crowd trouble in Coleraine's following game away to Ballymena United on 27 December as a number of home supporters entered the pitch following David Parkhouse's injury-time winner for the Sky Blues.
Ballymena United say fans identified as being involved in the incident, in which one supporter allegedly attempted to strike a Coleraine player, have been 'suspended indefinitely' and the PSNI is investigating.