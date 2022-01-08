Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round takes place on Sunday following the third-round tie between West Ham and Leeds, which kicks-off at 14:00 GMT.

League One Cambridge United are in the hat after defying the odds to beat top-flight Newcastle at St James' Park.

National League North side Kidderminster Harriers, who beat Championship Reading, are the lowest-ranked team left in the draw.

The fourth round is scheduled to take place between 4-7 February.

The draw is taking place at Wembley Stadium, venue for the final on 14 May, and is being conducted by David James, who won the trophy with Portsmouth in 2008, and Leah Williamson, a two-time Women's FA Cup winner with Arsenal.

The holders are Leicester City, who are ball number 12 in the draw.

The draw numbers

1 Boreham Wood

2 AFC Bournemouth

3 Stoke City

4 Southampton

5 Chelsea

6 Liverpool

7 Cardiff City/Preston North End

8 Coventry City

9 Huddersfield Town

10 Brighton & Hove Albion

11 Kidderminster Harriers

12 Leicester City

13 Middlesbrough

14 Hartlepool United

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Tottenham Hotspur

18 Crystal Palace

19 Brentford

20 Manchester City

21 Wigan Athletic

22 Luton Town/Harrogate Town

23 Plymouth Argyle

24 Manchester United/Aston Villa

25 Wolverhampton Wanderers

26 Cambridge United

27 Barnsley

28 Peterborough United

29 West Ham United

30 Queens Park Rangers

31 Norwich City

32 Nottingham Forest/Arsenal

