Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Tom Dallison is Colchester's first signing of the January transfer window

Colchester United have signed central defender Tom Dallison from fellow League Two club Crawley on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has spent the past three years with the Reds, making 86 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.

"Tom is one we've had on our list for a while. It's a positive signing," U's boss Hayden Mullins told BBC Essex.

"He's left footed so can play left-back as well - we're really pleased."

Dallison, who came through the academies at Arsenal and West Ham, had loan spells with Cambridge United and Accrington before moving on to Scottish Championship side Falkirk in the summer of 2018.

"Everything went really smoothly with the move. It's a good group of players and I've settled in quite quickly," Dallison said.

"At Crawley we've played Colchester twice this season and you can see what a good group it is and the potential which is there.

"It's just a case of fine margins which football can always be. I want to push this club in the right direction."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.