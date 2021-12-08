Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Billy Sass-Davies has made 17 appearances for Crewe in all competitions since making his debut against Newcastle in the EFL Trophy in August 2017

Crewe defender Billy Sass-Davies has agreed terms on a new deal at the League One club until 2024.

The Wales Under-21 centre-back came through the Alex academy and made his first-team debut in August 2017.

Davies, 21, has become more established in the side this season, playing 14 league games.

He spent the second half of last term on loan with National League side Yeovil where he made 22 appearances and scored one goal.