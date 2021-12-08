Billy Sass-Davies: Wales Under-21 defender signs new deal at Crewe
Last updated on .From the section Crewe
Crewe defender Billy Sass-Davies has agreed terms on a new deal at the League One club until 2024.
The Wales Under-21 centre-back came through the Alex academy and made his first-team debut in August 2017.
Davies, 21, has become more established in the side this season, playing 14 league games.
He spent the second half of last term on loan with National League side Yeovil where he made 22 appearances and scored one goal.