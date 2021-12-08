Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Coventry United Ladies have been given a 10-point deduction after they were saved from liquidation this week.

The Football Association will impose the automatic points deduction after a breach of competition rules in the Women's Championship.

Coventry United have the right to appeal the FA's decision.

Administrators had said the club would be liquidated on 4 January and contracts were terminated before a last-minute deal was verbally agreed.

West Midlands businessman Lewis Taylor agreed a takeover this week, securing the club's future.

Coventry United have picked up six points after 11 games, but will move 10 points below bottom side Watford - in the sole relegation spot - as a result of the deduction, unless successfully appealed.

Women's Championship rules state that a 10-point deduction will be applied if any club suffers an "insolvency event".