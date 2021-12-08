Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Hemp has made 81 appearances for Manchester City

England international Lauren Hemp has signed a new two-year deal with Manchester City.

The 21-year-old winger has committed herself to the club until the summer of 2024.

Hemp, who joined City in 2018, has scored 28 goals in 81 appearances and has won three trophies with the club.

"It's a club where we're constantly competing for trophies and success - I've already enjoyed some amazing moments since joining," said Hemp.

"I know there is much more to come from this team. I'm surrounded by some of the best players and coaching staff in the world, and having them around me will only help to develop me even further over the coming years."

Manager Gareth Taylor added: "We're absolutely thrilled that Lauren has committed herself to this club for another two years.

"She is one of the game's brightest young talents, is an absolute pleasure to work with and has a very exciting future ahead of her. We've only just scratched the surface with her and that's an incredible thought.

"We can't wait to see what the next couple of years hold for us as a team and her as a player."