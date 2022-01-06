Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Snerle made her senior debut for Denmark in 2019

West Ham have signed young Denmark midfielder Emma Snerle on a two-and-a-half-year deal, subject to work permit approval.

The 20-year-old, who joins from Fortuna Hjorring, has already made 22 appearances for the Denmark national team.

Snerle scored 13 goals in 14 matches in the Danish Elitedivisionen this season.

She is West Ham's first signing in January and could make her debut against Tottenham next Sunday.

"It's a big league, a big club and I'm just really excited to get started," said Snerle.

"I'm just hoping from the beginning to get some minutes and get to know the girls, get to know the style of play, and then getting into it."

Manager Olli Harder added: "Emma is a young player who has a lot of promise. We're pleased that she's chosen West Ham United to continue her development.

"Our club ethos is to develop young players, not only from this country, but up-and-coming players from other areas around the world."

