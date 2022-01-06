Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Lucas Digne joined Everton from Barcelona in 2018

Newcastle are one of several clubs interested in signing Everton and France left-back Lucas Digne.

The 28-year-old has been dropped by Toffees manager Rafael Benitez and a sale would provide vital funds.

Everton signed Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko earlier in January.

Other Premier League and Italian clubs have shown interest in Digne, with some preferring a loan, but Everton are keener on a sale to boost their buying options.

Benitez is also interested in signing Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, who he worked with while he was Magpies manager. The 24-year-old has six months left on his contract.

The move for Longstaff could help in a potential Digne swap, but it is not known if the left-back would be keen on a move to a relegation-threatened side.

Eddie Howe's side are 19th in the Premier League table and have one win all season, but they are set to complete the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for about £12m.