Bologna v Inter Milan: Serie A match cancelled in farcical scenes with Bologna quarantining after Covid-19 cases

Inter Milan
Inter Milan are top of Serie A as they look to retain the title they won last year

Inter Milan's game at Bologna on Thursday did not go ahead amid farcical scenes at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Rising Covid-19 cases in the Bologna squad meant the local health authority (ASL) placed the team into quarantine for seven to 10 days from Wednesday.

But with Serie A refusing to cancel matches, Inter were forced to turn up and train before the game, as normal.

Officials even inspected the pitch and tested the goal-line technology, despite there being no Bologna players.

Inter director Beppe Marotta said the system is not working.

"The situation is chaotic," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia. "Games have been postponed by local health authorities who decided independently.

"Bologna were ready to play and they suffered the situation from ASL which have taken this decision to protect everyone's health, but clarity is missing. I would limit the ASL's power otherwise, we'll always face similar situations in the future.

"It is something the Minister of Health must cope with along with our institutions. I hope the vaccine will become mandatory to lower the risks and similar situations in the future."

Match officials
Match officials tested the goal-line technology, in case the game went ahead

The Serie A protocol in place awards a 3-0 victory to the team who shows up for the match, in this case Inter, and the club who does not attend is deducted one point.

However, amid similar scenes during last season's fixture between Juventus and Napoli, Juve were initially awarded a 3-0 win, but Napoli successfully appealed against the decision to the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) Guarantee Board and the match was played on a different date.

It could be a similar situation at three more Serie A matches later on Thursday.

Bottom side Salernitana, who have nine players that tested positive, are due to face Venezia, but their local health authority forced the squad into a five-day quarantine.

Udinese and Torino have also been placed in isolation and blocked from travelling to Fiorentina and Atalanta respectively.

