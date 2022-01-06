Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Mark Howard began his career at Arsenal but made most of his appearances for Sheffield United

Goalkeeper Mark Howard has extended his stay at Carlisle United until the end of the season, after a successful initial short-term deal.

The 35-year-old joined in October to provide cover while Magnus Norman was injured, and has kept seven clean sheets in 16 appearances.

Howard has played 317 senior games and lists Sheffield United, Blackpool and St Mirren among his former clubs.

"He's shown his experience, which we need," boss Keith Millen said.

"He's been consistent in his games and training. He talks around the place and passes on his experience, so I was keen for him to stay on."