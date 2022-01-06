Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham appealed to fans about inappropriate chanting on Thursday

Tottenham have condemned a section of their supporters for alleged homophobic chanting during Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat at Chelsea.

Spurs said they "urge supporters not to use" a particular chant in future.

"No-one should suffer discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or their gender identity," Spurs said.

Proud Lilywhites, the club's LGBTQ+ supporters' association, said people should "think before you chant".

The fans' group went on to say the chant in question "has been used to victimise young gay men for years".

"We know most fans don't sing this with any intent to discriminate, ostracise or demean us but the impact it has shouldn't be underestimated," the group posted on Twitter. external-link

Tottenham said it "is extremely disappointed by homophobic chanting" and has told anyone who hears such songs to report it.

"We work closely with our LGBTQ+ fan group Proud Lilywhites to create a welcoming and inclusive environment at our club and are proud to display the Progress Flag in our stadium on matchdays," Spurs added.

"There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur."