Matija Sarkic has won five caps for Montenegro

Birmingham City goalkeeper Matija Sarkic will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder.

The 24-year-old, on loan from Premier League side Wolves, was hurt in Sunday's Championship defeat by Queens Park Rangers and needs surgery.

"He was in a bad way and will have an operation - it's disappointing," Blues boss Lee Bowyer told BBC Radio WM.

Sarkic has kept 10 clean sheets in 23 games with Blues 18th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

"He came in and did well, improved, and it's a shame it's ended that way," Bowyer added.

"He'll be going back to Wolves and having surgery - hopefully he recovers quickly."

The loss of Sarkic now means Neil Etheridge, who lost his place to the Montenegrin when he contracted Covid-19 at the start of the season, is likely to come back into the side.

Bowyer is also understood to be considering recalling Zach Jeacock from his loan at Salford to provide back-up along with Connal Trueman, rather than signing another goalkeeper on loan.

"It's something we have to weigh up because if you bring someone in it becomes a loan and I'd prefer my loan players to be outfield players," Bowyer added.