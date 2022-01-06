Chanka Zimba: Cardiff City striker signs for Northampton Town on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Northampton
Cardiff City striker Chanka Zimba has joined League Two promotion-hopefuls Northampton Town on loan for the rest of the season.
Zimba, 20, made his Championship debut for the Bluebirds in November and is top scorer for their under-23 side.
He began his career at Blackburn where he was also a prolific scorer in the youth set up at Ewood Park.
"His stats are impressive and we have been impressed by what we have seen," Cobblers boss Jon Brady said.
"He forced his way in to first-team squad contention at Cardiff through his performances for their under-23 team and what he needs now is to be regularly in and around a first-team environment for a few months."
Zimba joins a Northampton side second in League Two, eight points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers, with a two-point cushion over fourth-placed Tranmere Rovers in the automatic promotion places.
