James Brown: Blackburn Rovers sign former Drogheda right-back
Last updated on .From the section Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers have signed former Drogheda defender James Brown on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old right-back had a trial with the Championship side last month.
Rovers said the Irishman would join up with their under-23s initially and provide cover for the first team.
"I feel like now is the right time to come over. I had offers in Ireland but when the trial came up here it was my number one goal and I took it with both hands," he said.
