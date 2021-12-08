Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

James Brown made 84 appearances in three seasons with Drogheda

Blackburn Rovers have signed former Drogheda defender James Brown on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old right-back had a trial with the Championship side last month.

Rovers said the Irishman would join up with their under-23s initially and provide cover for the first team.

"I feel like now is the right time to come over. I had offers in Ireland but when the trial came up here it was my number one goal and I took it with both hands," he said.

