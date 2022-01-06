Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Bali Mumba (centre) has represented England at under-16 through to under-19 levels

Championship strugglers Peterborough United have signed defender Bali Mumba from Premier League Norwich City on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old former England youth international has made nine appearances for the Canaries first team, including three this season.

Mumba will help plug the gap left by the injured Dan Butler who is out for a number of weeks with an ankle problem.

"He will be an important addition to the squad," boss Darren Ferguson said. external-link

"I'm very happy to get Bali signed. He is comfortable at both left and right-back and can also play as a wing-back.

"I am really looking forward to working with him for the rest of the season."

Mumba, who was part of the Championship-winning Canaries squad last term, joins a Peterborough side third from bottom of the table, three points from safety.

He is available to make his Posh debut in Saturday's FA Cup third round tie against Bristol Rovers.

