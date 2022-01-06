Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Mark Hughes also played for Morecambe, Walsall, Northampton, Accrington and Bury

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Mark Hughes as first-team coach following his departure as a player from League Two side Bristol Rovers.

Defender Hughes, 35, made six appearances for the Gas this season during an injury-disrupted campaign.

He will work under his former Everton, Bury and Stevenage team-mate Steven Schumacher at Home Park.

"I'm lucky to be given this opportunity alongside a friend which will make it all the more special," said Hughes. external-link

He is currently working towards his Uefa A licence and has helped coach the Rovers first team this season.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I got at Bristol Rovers to start my coaching journey and am looking forward to starting a new one at Argyle," he added.

Hughes will work alongside Keith Downing, who was brought onto Schumacher's staff in December, as well as Kevin Nancekivell and Darren Behcet on first-team affairs at the League One club.