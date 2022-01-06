Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Head coach Eileen Gleeson and new Glasgow City signing Kerry Beattie

Glasgow City have signed Northern Ireland forward Kerry Beattie on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 19-year-old arrives from Glentoran for an undisclosed fee.

Beattie, capped six times for her country, was the league's top scorer with 23 goals as Glentoran made it nine titles in a row last year.

"I am looking forward to this next chapter in my life and the opportunity to develop my game further greatly excites me," she said.

Beattie is Eileen Gleeson's first signing for reigning champions City and the head coach said: "Kerry is an exciting young prospect with the qualities that we look for at Glasgow City. I have no doubt that she will adapt quickly and be a great addition to the team."

The new signing could make her debut in Sunday's Scottish Women's Cup game against Queen's Park.